BOOK CLUB: The Lost Night

Author: Andrea Bartz

ISBN: 9781760851064

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: March 2019

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The premise of The Lost Night is one I found fascinating. Many of us have drunken nights in our past that we don’t quite remember, or remember at all, but generally those nights don’t end up with one of our best friends dead.

Edie commits suicide at the end of one drunken night, much to the disbelief of her friends. The grief that could have brought them together and help them heal instead drives them apart, until a chance reunion a decade later.

Questions arise about whether Edie’s death really was a suicide, maybe she was actually murdered; and were her friends involved?

The Lost Night promises to be a gripping and suspenseful read as the demons of the past are revisited and interrogated.

Publisher Website Overview:

Edie was once the shining star in her 20-something circle in New York’s coolest neighbourhood. Like Andy Warhol’s muse, the seductive, beguiling and mercurial party girl had the social world in her thrall. Every girl wanted to be Edie, every boy wanted her, and she and her clique treated their slice of the city like a playground.



When Edie committed suicide at the end of a long, drunken night, no one could quite believe it. An overwhelming mix of grief, shock and resentment drove each of her ‘devoted’ friends into their own corner and, for years, that’s where they stayed.



Ten years later a chilling chance reunion forces Edie’s best friend to wonder if there was more to her death. When a deeply unsettling video from that wild and terrible, hazy night emerges she starts to wonder if Edie was actually murdered – and, worse, if she herself was involved.



As Lindsay turns detective on her own life, revisiting events everyone would rather forget and interrogating her own fractured memory, she is forced to confront the demons of her past. In a shocking twist, the truth emerges of what reallyhappened that night …

The Lost Night is published by Simon and Schuster and is available now where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Simon & Schuster 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading The Lost Night so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below. I can’t wait to hear what our readers thought.