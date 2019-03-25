BOOK CLUB: The Woman From St Germain

Author: J.R. Lonie
ISBN: 9781925750621
RRP: $29.99
Publication Date: March 2019
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
The Woman from Saint Germain is the first novel by J. R. Lonie, AKA John Lonie renowned screenwriter, script editor and playwright, co-writer of the feature film Kokoda, and one of the writers on the television series A Place to Call Home.
Historical fiction has always been one of my favourite genres, but I also think it is one of the hardest genres to write. When done well you become immersed in the history of the period. The fictional aspects enable you to experience the realities of the time being written about, draw you in and give you a depth of understanding of the period that just reading a historical account never could.
This book centres on the character Eleanor Gorton Clarke, an American celebrated author living in Paris at the start of World War 2. Although her French lover has been killed fighting the German invasion, Eleanor considers that being an American she is safe in the country she loves, and so she chooses not to return to the safety of her family when she could easily do so.
So, when America joins the Allies in the fight against the Germans, she suddenly finds herself trapped in an increasingly German occupied country and realises that she must join those trying to flee the oppressors.
Armed only with highly sought after American Chesterfield cigarettes, her favourite perfumes and other cosmetics, and incongruously a first edition copy of James Joyce’s Finnegans Wake, Eleanor seeks to escape the only way left, through a local passeur, to Vichy France and then across the border to Spain.
Along the way she becomes entangled with a sullen young man, and the kitten that hides in his coat. Despite their dislike and distrust of each other, they must work together to escape to freedom, with the Gestapo snapping at their heels and internment or worse their fate if caught.
It is clear that Lonie has done his research for this book. He documents well the trials and tribulations of those trying to escape Nazi occupied France during the war, and the experiences of those members of the Wermacht identified as Mischling, outed as Jews because a parent without their knowledge had been born Jewish. I am unclear to what extent the character of Eleanor is founded on fact and have the impression that she is a blend of fact, fantasy and gross exaggeration.
For me, while the book is well written, with interesting characters, it was not an easy book to engage with. Reading the blurb at the end about the author, my disengagement became clarified as I realised that to me the book read like a screenplay with a bit extra to try to make it into a novel. Personally, I think this book would make an excellent film or telemovie and I’d be very interested to read what others who have been given the opportunity to read and review the book think.
My thanks as always to Beauty and Lace Book Club and Simon and Schuster for the opportunity to read and review The Woman from Saint Germain.
I give it 3.5 stars.
This guest review was submitted by our Beauty and Lace Club member: Marcia. Thanks for sharing your thoughts with us Marcia.
The Woman from St Germain is published by Simon and Schuster and is available now were all good books are sold.
Thanks to Simon & Schuster 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading The Woman from St Germain so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
Comments
Kerry K says
This book tells an amazing story about two people from such different backgrounds fleeing the same thing. we also see how the same war affects those who are chasing them.. It should have been a gripping page turner but, for some reason, I just couldn’t connect with them as people..
Denise Swann says
Being the main character in this story, Eleanor appears as a strong willed and engaged celebrated writer. The story has many degrees of twists to it and could be an interesting and intriguing story. For me though I found it difficult to read and really struggled with the characters and story line. I managed to read it thought through to the end but it didn’t hold its appeal as a readable novel. I don’t like not being able to properly review a book from Beauty & Lace, however this story I cannot do a review justice and I do apologise for this.
Celine says
The Woman of Saint Germain starts before the USA entered WWII. The main character is an American woman and we follow her as she tries to escape France. The historical theme of the book and the research fell true however the main character just did not do it for me. I understand it was interesting for the author to throw a rich American out of her comfort zone, however it went too far. On one side she is helping and showing compassion and courage, on the other she is selfish and completely out of touch with the war reality. Her behaviour would have got her killed in no time. The story of the second protagonist Henk made me finish the book because it discussed aspects of the Nazim ideology not often raised.
I would not recommend this book as the story was not credible.
I thank Beauty and Lace and Simon & Schuster for the opportunity to review this book.
carla says
Firstly, thank you Marcia for the well written and thoughtful review.
Generally I am a fan of historical fiction but I found this book difficult to read and The first few chapters were, for me, disconnected but there were some interesting twists to make the last chapters more intriguing.,There were no characters which appealed to me and Eleanor was especially annoying. The historical aspects of the novel were obviously well researched but I think this was not well represented by the superficial nature of the characters. I agree with Marcia, perhaps a tele-movie might better suit this storyline.