BOOK CLUB: The Runaway Daughter

Author:Joanna Rees

ISBN:9781447266778

RRP:$29.99

Publication Date:26 February 2019

Publisher:Pan Macmillan

Copy:Courtesy of the Publisher

Joanna Rees has written a beautiful story about a young lady, Anna Darton, who has grown up in a wealthy family and experienced bullying, intimidation and trauma at the hands of her father and brother. Anna is forced to commit a crime and flees for her life, boarding a train to take her anywhere away from her family.



Anna befriends Nancy, an American dancer at a local nightclub and becomes enthralled in the new lifestyle of fun and frivolity. Anna renames herself Verity Casey and creates a new image for herself, a new woman whom is eager to work hard, travel and enjoy life.



In reading this novel, we experience many emotions, from fear for Anna’s welfare at the hands of her manipulative and cruel brother, to the love and empathy for Anna’s mother, stuck in a world between two monstrous men and considered useless and senile. We experience the adrenaline rush of Anna’s escape, her trepidation of possibly being recognized, and such relief and happiness at her narrow escapes. But what will the future hold and how long can Anna run from her past? The stress and panic of running is taking its toll on Anna and her friends.

Joanna Rees’ has quite the portfolio of novels and is clearly an experienced writer as this was a stellar read. The characters are well developed, each having vastly different personalities, aspirations and agendas. The reader is immersed in the frivolity of 1920s society and it is easy to imagine the many parties they attend, and the drugs, alcohol and sex experienced by men and women determined to enjoy their youth. Joanna touches on various societal topics of the early 20thcentury including homosexuality, feminism and workers rights and this gives an intriguing insight into the experiences and mindset of that era.

I commend Joanna Rees on this beautiful novel; certainly a great read from an experienced author. Thank you to Pan MacMillan and Beauty & Lace Book Club for the opportunity to read and review this novel. This was an absolute page turner and I would happily recommend this to anyone who enjoys drama filled novels.

This guest review was submitted by DebMitchell, one of our Beauty and Lace Club members. Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us Deb.

Joanna Rees can be found on Facebook, her Websiteand Twitter.

Thanks to Pan Macmillan 15 of our Beauty and Lace Club memberswill be reading The Runaway Daughter so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below. I can’t wait to hear what our readers thought.