BOOK CLUB: The Runaway Daughter

Joanna Rees has written a beautiful story about a young lady, Anna Darton, who has grown up in a wealthy family and experienced bullying, intimidation and trauma at the hands of her father and brother. Anna is forced to commit a crime and flees for her life, boarding a train to take her anywhere away from her family.
Anna befriends Nancy, an American dancer at a local nightclub and becomes enthralled in the new lifestyle of fun and frivolity. Anna renames herself Verity Casey and creates a new image for herself, a new woman whom is eager to work hard, travel and enjoy life.
In reading this novel, we experience many emotions, from fear for Anna’s welfare at the hands of her manipulative and cruel brother, to the love and empathy for Anna’s mother, stuck in a world between two monstrous men and considered useless and senile. We experience the adrenaline rush of Anna’s escape, her trepidation of possibly being recognized, and such relief and happiness at her narrow escapes. But what will the future hold and how long can Anna run from her past? The stress and panic of running is taking its toll on Anna and her friends.
Joanna Rees’ has quite the portfolio of novels and is clearly an experienced writer as this was a stellar read. The characters are well developed, each having vastly different personalities, aspirations and agendas. The reader is immersed in the frivolity of 1920s society and it is easy to imagine the many parties they attend, and the drugs, alcohol and sex experienced by men and women determined to enjoy their youth. Joanna touches on various societal topics of the early 20thcentury including homosexuality, feminism and workers rights and this gives an intriguing insight into the experiences and mindset of that era.
I commend Joanna Rees on this beautiful novel; certainly a great read from an experienced author. Thank you to Pan MacMillan and Beauty & Lace Book Club for the opportunity to read and review this novel. This was an absolute page turner and I would happily recommend this to anyone who enjoys drama filled novels.
This guest review was submitted by DebMitchell, one of our Beauty and Lace Club members. Thank you for sharing your thoughts with us Deb.
Thanks to Pan Macmillan 15 of our Beauty and Lace Club memberswill be reading The Runaway Daughter so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below. I can’t wait to hear what our readers thought.
meedee says
I really love thick books that I can dive into and know that I can spend some time with the characters so when my copy of The Runaway Daughter arrived I was really pleased to see that it was a good 480+ pages of book that was made up with 113 chapters which was awesome for me as the short chapters made this book super easy reading and perfect with all the time I spent reading in Hospital waiting rooms and treatment clinics.
We first meet Anna as she is fleeing from her family home after she had been backed into a corner and forced to commit a crime and she knows she will be on the police radar from now on so she must go as far away as possible and take on a new identity. She reaches London and quite by chance meets Nancy who mistakes her for someone else. Anna quickly invents the name Verity Casey and runs with it. Her meeting with Nancy opens doors for her and she is thrust into her new life which is much more lively, colourful and sinful then her old life where she was very much under the control of the males in the household. Although she finds some aspects of her new life quite shocking she also feels so free and alive. She makes new friends and finds ways to make money to support herself but always lurking in the background is the fear that she will be discovered and have to pay for the crime she committed. She hides this secret from all her new friends. In time of course her past life catches up with her and she has to think and act quickly to save herself.
I loved this book and I am excited to know that its the first book in what is to be three. I can not wait for the next book which already is on my list of ‘must reads’ Joanna Rees has a new fan in me. This really is an awesome book and as I stated previously the short chapters make it so easy to read especially if you are in a situation where you might have quite a few interruptions.
Cathie says
Thank you Beauty and Lace and MacMillan for the opportunity to read and review The Runaway Daughter. I thoroughly enjoyed reading this book.
I love the era in which it is set and feel that the author really captures the essence of London in the 1920s.
The story is well written and the characters are believable.
Anna the main character is so engaging. it’s wonderful to get to know her as we follow her journey to London and share her new life there with all it’s pitfalls and adventures.
This is the first book of Joanna Rees that I have read and I look forward to reading many more.
Anne Steer says
Anna Dayton is on the run after committing a crime. She has left her home and family. A life where she was bullied by her Father and brother. A life where it is expected she would marry the man her father has selected for her, a means to merge properties and increase her families wealth. 1926 is a difficult time for free thinking and adventurous females.
Anna ends up in London and by chance she meets Nancy, a dancer at a notorious Night Club. Anna reinvents herself as Verity Casey and also gains employment as a dancer at the Zip Club. She hopes no one will recognise her . She has new confidence, new hair style and new clothes. Her new friends are interesting and colourful.Her life is exciting and she dreams of her own business.
However the past has a way of catching up! Strange and hurtful things are happening to her new friends. There are lots of twists and turns. Will those looking for Anna find her or will she escape to continue her new life elsewhere !
I have since found out that this is book 1 of a historical trilogy. I will be definitely looking out for the next book !
Thankyou to Beauty and Lace and Pan MacMillan for the opportunity to read The Runaway Daughter by Joanna Rees.
Definitely a great read, thouroughly recommend this book !
Another interesting fact is Joanna Rees also writes under the name Josie Lloyd and co writes with her husband Emlyn Rees. They are parents of 3 girls and are the writers of that wonderful parody of “Going on a Bear Hunt” which is “Going on a Bar Hunt”. That is well worth a read too !