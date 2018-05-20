BOOK CLUB: The Whispering Room

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Dean Koontz

ISBN: 978-0-7322-9867-8

RRP: $32.99

Publisher: HarperCollins – AU

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Dean Koontz is a long time favourite of mine and I am always itching to immerse myself in a new release. The Whispering Room is the second in a series featuring FBI agent Jane Hawk and I can’t wait to read it. I loved The Silent Corner back in February and was thrilled to know that I didn’t have to wait too long for this one, and the third is fast approaching too.

Cora Gunderson is a mild-mannered and much loved school teacher who takes out many lives as she ends her own in a shocking act. Her secret journal tells a disturbing tale and points to certain insanity.

Rogue FBI agent Jane Hawk has a different theory.

Her husband’s shock suicide set her on a path that unearthed the equally mysterious deaths of many other unlikely individuals. Jane pieces together the conspiracy of some powerful players plotting a course for world domination with some terrifying technology.

Jane Hawk has become a tenacious adversary, driven by an overpowering love, and fear, for her husband and young son. She will flush out those she’s hunting and leave them nowhere to run.

I really enjoyed The Silent Corner, I was completely engaged by the terrifying storyline and found the action pretty non-stop. The narrative style of Koontz is as good as ever but I have found in recent years his writing has become much more descriptive, and at times a little repetitive. As a long time fan and lover of his stories, I didn’t find this too tedious but at times there were definite moments of hurry up and get on with it.

This book is taunting me, and calling me, and it isn’t going to be long and I will succumb to its siren song. I am looking forward to it. I can’t wait to hear what our readers thought of the second book.

The Whispering Room is available now through HarperCollins Australia, Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to HarperCollins Australia 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading The Whispering Room so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

