Book Club: The Silent Corner

Author: Dean Koontz

ISBN: 978-0-7322-9870-8

RRP: $19.99

Publisher: HarperCollins

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

I have long been a fan of Dean Koontz and he is probably the author with the most shelf space in my collection so it is also with great anticipation I approach a new one of his books. The problem with this is that the bar is generally set pretty high for him and a couple of times I’ve come out a little underwhelmed.

The Silent Corner is the first in a new series, which is always exciting because you know that you will have time to get to know these characters and follow them through a range of situations. The best bit for me in this situation is that I came to The Silent Corner late, it was first published last June, which means that I only have a couple of months before the next book is released.

Admittedly, it took me a while to warm to this story. The first few chapters left me with a feeling that this would be all fate and higher powers but, lucky for me, I persevered and fell in love with a story that is deeply disturbing and maybe a little too believable to be dystopian.

Jane Hawk loses the love of her life to suicide; a man who had it all and loved his life. Jane is determined to discover the truth, because she knows there is more to his suicide than there seems. Her research leads to disturbing statistics about the rising suicide rate and she is determined to learn what it means.

Koontz has woven a disturbing tale; complex and psychologically terrifying. The best thing about Koontz thrillers is that the scare factor doesn’t come from the gore and the depravity; it comes from the shadowy organisations that are out to change the world to their own ends, and not always (or ever) in the best interests of humanity.

Often the heroes in a Koontz novel are the little guy (or gal in this case) with passion and dedication to their cause that are determined to get to the truth at any cost, usually a very high personal price. They are heroes that find unlikely allies along the way and find it necessary to make massive sacrifices. They are heroes with strong character who often find themselves making decisions that go against their personal beliefs because they are the right decision for the greater good.

Jane Hawk is a widow who has lost a lot, but she has a lot more left to lose. She knows what’s at stake but walking away won’t make her any safer in the long run, not when anyone can see the direction the world is going. The tragic trend she has uncovered does not bode well but it isn’t enough to track the trend; now she needs to discover the how and the why with the bad guys close on her tail.

Who can you trust when the cover-ups seem to start at the top? Are any of the government agencies safe? These are the issues Jane faces as she travels across the country in her quest for answers.

An FBI background, and an ID that she didn’t hand in when she went on leave, offers greater access but it comes with great risk because that’s a lot of manpower to possibly add to your tail when you’re trying to stay ahead of the bad guys.

The Silent Corner stands alone well, I think you could be quite satisfied with this as a complete story but it certainly left me thrilled to know that there is another book coming that will see Jane further work towards a life that is safer for all our citizens.

In a world that is increasingly driven by technology, with every move seen, recorded and tracked, it is much harder to live off the grid than it used to be. Hawk works hard to stay out of sight and off the radar, always fearing that They will work out where she is, and where she’s heading.

Koontz has done it again with a spine chilling tale of the darkness in the minds of men. It is scary in that the madness of the bad guys is such that they have the arrogance and the power to think that they’re untouchable.

Fans of Koontz won’t be disappointed and I would definitely recommend, now to hope that he keeps up the momentum and brings us many more Jane Hawk stories.

Dean Koontz can be found on Facebook, Twitter and his Website.

The Silent Corner is available now through HarperCollins Australia, Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

