BOOK CLUB: The Greek Escape

Author: Karen Swan

ISBN: 978-1509840625

RRP: $29.99

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Karen Swan is a Sunday Times Top Five bestselling author who we featured in December when we read The Christmas Secret.

The Greek Escape sees Chloe Marston leave London for a fresh start in New York. She works in a luxury concierge company making sure other people’s lives run smoothly, even though hers is far from perfect. She is required to step up into a new role, one that puts her close to the company’s most powerful clients. Joe Lincoln is one of those clients, he is charismatic and his every wish is her command. One of those wishes is a secluded Greek Islands holiday home.

Chloe’s ex unexpectedly arrives in Manhattan and throws her completely off-kilter again, so she jumps at the chance to help Joe check out the holiday home. Chloe hopes the Greek escape will give her the perspective she needs to discover what she really wants from her future.

She has loved Tom for many years but he hurt her, can she give him another chance? With so much time in close proximity to Joe does she want to try again with Tom?

There’s also a mysterious disappearance and some hefty allegations that are sure to leave everyone reeling; and wondering, who can you trust?

Mystery, romance and the Greek Isles, you have my attention. I can’t wait to hear what our readers thought.

You can follow Karen on Facebook, Twitter and her Website.

The Greek Escape is published by Pan Macmillan and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Pan Macmillan 6 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading The Greek Escape so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

