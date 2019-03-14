BOOK CLUB: Home Fires

Author: Fiona Lowe
ISBN: 9781489257338
RRP: $32.99
Publication Date: 18 February 2019
Publisher: HQ Fiction
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
Fiona Lowe is a talented and prolific Australian author, she writes in multiple genres and though I haven’t read a lot of her work though I have read the Australian sagas, and loved them.
Life gets well and truly on top of me sometimes and I am still reading this book. I started with such great intentions, way too long ago, and I hope to finish it sometime this month.
Lowe has written a complex story of the long road to recovery after devastating bushfires wreak havoc on a small town. The rebuilding has begun and there are lots of bright new business buildings but the damage to people and their relationships are much harder to heal.
I’m about two thirds of the way through and invested in the story, connected to the characters and wishing I could reach in and slap some characters.
It is difficult for me to review too extensively because I am still in the midst of this story, still living with these characters and waiting with some semblance of patience to find out how it’s all going to end.
The narrative jumps through a number of leading ladies in both the past and the present. We get to know them through snippets of life in the time before the fires, before their worlds were completely torn down and in need of rebuilding as well as navigating the post-fire life they have been left with.
Julie is a community stalwart who has spent decades working for the town and now she wants to bring in some fresh faces to hand the baton to and help bring the tourists back to the struggling town. She handpicks a craft group of unlikely allies who meet once a week and slowly begin to forge more than just a civil working relationship.
Fiona Lowe has written strong and believable characters who will certainly flex all of your empathetic muscles, and those that will test all of your nerves.
Home Fires is a tale of home, loss, heartbreak and renewal. Lowe has explored small town communities with intricate care and sensitivity resulting in a story that is driven by it’s strong female characters; a story about the people and their relationships more than the events taking place around them.
I can’t wait to finish and sit back to really think about this one, once everything is said and done. If I’m really lucky someone will get what’s coming to them.
UPDATE: So I gave myself the night off and curled up with this book, and stayed up way past bedtime reading until I finished.
The final third of the book pulled together all the threads to give a comprehensive picture of the whys. We get an in-depth look at the day of the fire through the eyes of our leads and it goes a long way to help us understand the long term trauma they are still dealing with two years later.
I loved this element of the story and it totally tugged my heart-strings thinking of what these characters lived through, and ultimately had to live with.
There were a couple of interesting twists that I didn’t see coming and a satisfying ending that saw me close the book with a smile.
I’m also really looking forward to hearing what our members have to say about Home Fires.
Comments
mandy50 says
I admit I found reading this book at the start a bit up and down for me but persistence paid through brilliantly just before halfway through the book and I have just finished a beautiful storyline about tragedy, love, secrets, friendships, precious memories and loss.
My confusion was a little into the book where I was learning about the characters but the chapters are long and they start with a year before the fires, then 3 months after the fires and then jumps back to a year before the fires then 6 months after the fires. Push through with reading and everything starts to fall into place.
The start of the book revolves around the storyline of Claire who I absolutely loved and then as you read on, you learn about Sophie and Bec. The book mostly centres upon these 3 women and how a motherly character named Julie wants to bring tourism back to their town called Myrtle which is in the Victorian Otway Ranges after the bushfires ripped through their town.
Some people were left homeless and their lives and jobs were on the line. Their future looked impossible to understand where to go from there.
Claire and Bec are not the greatest of friends as they have known each other since school days and Sophie and her husband Josh, were just new to the town after having a house built there. Julie gets these 3 ladies to start a group for her tourism idea.
Once I got into the reading of the storyline, it was a definite page turner and I could not put the book down. .I found Bec’s husband to be a character that I disliked just on reading about him in the beginning.
Reading about the bushfire that swept through the town would bring back memories to anyone that has been through a fire. Tears flowed as I kept reading.
So many secrets and lies which made this a very suspenseful read and adrenalin kicked in with such a compelling storyline, written brilliantly by Fiona Lowe.
The cover on the book certainly depicts the Australian bush exactly how it looks. It is a big read of 488 pages but well worth it.
Thank you so much Beauty & Lace plus Harlequin books for such a memorable book to read.
sabrina brookman says
This book took me awhile to really get in to it but around chapter 12 it come together and i then I couldn’t put it down so to FIONA LOWE you have done it again with this beautiful book as like all of your other books and a big thank you to beauty and lace for the opportunity of picking me to let me read this book
Meg H says
I loved this book! The different reactions each character had from the one life altering event was interesting to read. Also a little heart wrenching – I had tears multiple times.
Comradery pulls them all together – highly recommend!
Jodie Warke says
It is always exciting reading a new author for the first time as is often opens up the opportunity to then read all their previous novels. I had started following Fiona Lowe as Birthright was on my to read pile and when I saw Home Fires come up as a Beauty and Lace read I jumped at the chance. I was not disappointed and found Home Fires and beautiful and thought provoking novel.
Home Fires is set in Myrtle a town in Victoria’s Otway Ranges, as the story is told the town comes to life in your imagination and whilst getting to know the characters you are getting to know the town. A bushfire tears through this beautiful community and lives are changed.
The novel is based around three women – Claire, Sophie and Bec and how the fire impacted their lives and relationships.
The thought provoking novel realistically portrays the post traumatic effects of natural disasters on people and their day to day lives. Claire refers to BF – before the fires and AF after the fires and something as simple as reaching for a favourite cooking knife only to realise it has been destroyed is her reality. “It was a day no one wanted to remember. A day no one could forget.”
The story starts eighteen months after the fire when the government is opening the new stadium and celebrating how much has been rebuilt but the locals and the town are still suffering. The novel guides you through various timelines as we get to know each characters story – a year before the fires, six months after the fires, the present etc. this enables us to see the impact the fire has had on the character and her family. The women are bought together by Julie a member of the CWA to a craft group and the idea is formed to put Myrtle on the map and make the town great again.
This novel captured me immediately and is one I highly recommend, thank you to Beauty and Lace and HQ Fiction/Harlequin Australia for the chance to read this novel.
Anne Maree Peachey says
I struggled with this review.
Bushfires are a traumatic experience and when they are lethal,
they can impact people on so many levels.
Home Fires doesn’t touch on this subject,
it slams a home run.
A brides Wedding Day is disrupted when an out of control bushfire wipes out the town.
Being a Nurse, she is called on to treat the wounded while sheltering in the local Fire Brigade Shed.
Her Groom to be is out fighting the fire,
while her parents leave the safety of their farm to attend their daughters Wedding.
Home Fires switches backwards and forwards from before the fire, after the fire and during the fire.
At first it is a bit hard to follow but then it meshes and you can follow it quite easily.
This book follows the story of not just two people, there are quite a few main characters
and touches on many different topics.
A very emotional and thought provoking read.
I did find that the ending has been left open for a sequel.
and I know this book will appeal to alot of people,
but I really need to sit down and reread it when I am not so rushed.
mandy50 says
Glad you think along my lines also Anne Maree with starting the book – it was a bit hard to follow at the beginning.
I’d love a sequel to happen with this book for sure. Anything is possible.
I too will reread this book and now that I know what the story is about, I might be able to understand the first half much better and not get as lost.