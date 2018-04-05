Reading Wrap-Up for March 2018

Rating: 5.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

March was still not a fabulous month technologically and email is becoming the bane of my day but I did do a lot better with reading. I think we are starting to create some routines, just as term one is ending and sports are starting but hey, we’ll get there.

I managed to get all but one of the book club reads for March finished so I was super pleased with myself about that, hopefully I can do the same in April.

My wrap-up is running rather late this month because with the four day break of Easter and working to get April lists done it kind of got left by the wayside.

Total Books I read in March: 10

10 Female authors/ 0 Male author

10 Fiction novels

10 print/ 0 digital

Books in series: 0

5 stars on Goodreads: 6

4 stars on Goodreads: 2

Books that qualify for AWW2018: 6

Books for B&L Book Club: 10

So a much better month for reading in March and I had some amazing reads, and some not so earth shattering.

I really can’t complain about 10 books and some of them were pretty hefty, but great reads. I have started on my April reading but I still have to catch up on my March reviewing… oops, that was supposed to be today.

Standouts for me in March were A Place to Remember by Jenn J McLeod, Birthright by Fiona Lowe and The Family Next Door by Sally Hepworth, and P is for Pearl by Eliza Henry Jones. Three authors on my must read pile and Fiona Lowe will soon cement herself a place on that list too I think.

There was a bit of diversity in my March reading with a thriller and a young adult alongside contemporary fictions and romance, or contemporary fictions with an element of romance. There was lots of focus on family and most of my reads tugged on the heartstrings at some point.

March saw me award 2 stars to a book and that is something I don’t do often. The book had potential but it certainly didn’t live up to the hype and quite often comparing a book to a blockbuster that came earlier backfires, and the same happens to movies that are compared in the hype. I’m not sure if it just sets the bar too high.

April is shaping up even bigger and with 13 titles lined up for book club I pretty much have my reading sorted for the month, the biggest issue is deciding where to start. I have read one, no question that was going to be first. Onto my second and I think after this choosing will be tricky. I may need to resort to going down the list alphabetically.

As always a huge thank you to the publishers for keeping me in reading material.

Happy Reading! I’m off to calm the crying child and pick up the kindy boy.

My reads and review links:

A Place to Remember

An Unsuitable Match

Birthright

Bring Me Back

Mrs.

P is for Pearl

The Family Next Door

The Memories That Make Us

Water Under the Bridge

The Queen of Bloody Everything

What did you read and love in March? We would love to hear from you.

