BOOK CLUB: Moral Compass

Author: Danielle Steel
ISBN: 9781509878130
When I was growing up, I absolutely adored boarding school books. I spent time imagining what it would be like to live with all your friends, and I used to imagine the good and the bad that would go with it. But… Moral Compass by Danielle Steele takes it to the next level!
Elite private school, Saint Ambrose, has been a boys school with a traditional history. The rich sent their sons there for a privileged education. Now, however, Saint Ambrose is welcoming female students for the very first time. One hundred and forty females were enrolled at Saint Ambrose and everyone was excited about the new future for the school.
One drunken night, however, throws the school into disarray! Soon you’re looking at the issue from many different perspectives – what is right? What is wrong? What is the ultimate fall out?
Like the boarding school books of my youth, I was engrossed and found the book to be thought-provoking and exciting. Twists and turns, and intriguing characters will have you wondering what will happen next.
Thanks to Macmillan and Beauty and Lace for a copy of this book in return for an honest review.
Comments
Rebecca Lindqvist says
Moral Compass – Danielle Steel
Saint Ambrose is a prestigious all male boarding school, this is until the year they decide to allow girls to attend.
Not everyone is happy about this decision especially the long standing principal and the Head of English.
It takes everyone a little while to get settled in and get used to the new way of doing things.
After a months everything seems to be going smoothly, that is until the night of Halloween. After a successful Haunted House and Halloween party a group of Senior boys decide to sneak off to a private part of the school and enjoy a bit of their own “trick or Treat” in the form of vodka and tequilla.
They were having fun and just mucking around until they saw new girl Vivienne walking by. They decided to include her and share their alcohol.
This is when things took a turn for the worse.
Could one silly night of secret drinking end up ruing their lives forever?
I really enjoyed this book and thank MacMillan and Beauty and Lace Book club for the opportunity to read and review it.
Andrea Furtado says
Another gripping novel from Danielle Steel. It lives up to its name “moral compass” as it delves into the difficult decisions the kids have to make at a young age, which will set a path for their future moral character and behaviour. The rich, entitled, well connected kids at this elite exclusive high school which has just opened its doors to enrol girls after years of being a boy only school deal with the difficult aftermath of a Halloween party gone very wrong.
These privileged kids albeit struggle with their inner demons and insecurities and that adds to the mix of complicated emotions that unravel after a student is badly injured. The teachers, parents and principal all get impacted and involved in the fall out after Halloween night. A fascinating and interesting read.