BOOK CLUB: Moral Compass

Author: Danielle Steel

ISBN: 9781509878130

When I was growing up, I absolutely adored boarding school books. I spent time imagining what it would be like to live with all your friends, and I used to imagine the good and the bad that would go with it. But… Moral Compass by Danielle Steele takes it to the next level!

Elite private school, Saint Ambrose, has been a boys school with a traditional history. The rich sent their sons there for a privileged education. Now, however, Saint Ambrose is welcoming female students for the very first time. One hundred and forty females were enrolled at Saint Ambrose and everyone was excited about the new future for the school.

One drunken night, however, throws the school into disarray! Soon you’re looking at the issue from many different perspectives – what is right? What is wrong? What is the ultimate fall out?

Like the boarding school books of my youth, I was engrossed and found the book to be thought-provoking and exciting. Twists and turns, and intriguing characters will have you wondering what will happen next.

Thanks to Macmillan and Beauty and Lace for a copy of this book in return for an honest review.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Members are reading Moral Compass. You can read their reviews in the comments section below, or add your own!