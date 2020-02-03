BOOK CLUB: One Summer Between Friends

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5]

Author: Trish Morey

ISBN: 9781489257659

Copy courtesy of Harper Collins Australia

Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Mira for the opportunity to read One Summer Between Friends by Trish Morey.

This book is about life, relationships, loss, and love.

Sarah, Floss and Jules…3 friends. The 3 friends were inseparable growing up together on Lord Howe Island. Until…jealousy and betrayal tore them apart.

Now the 3 are ex-best friends and avoid each other at all costs.

Sarah returns to the Island to run her parent’s store while her Mum recovers from surgery. Her marriage is over and her career going absolutely nowhere.

Floss has the life she dreamed of. She has married her high school sweetheart and they have 5 great kids. But, she is restless and feels there must be more to life!

Jules has a 4-year-old daughter who she loves so much. Unfortunately, her daughter is a constant reminder of the past, and a friendship ended. Life deals Jules a tough call causing her to consider what would happen to her daughter should anything happen to her

As the story unfolds we discover why the three friends struggle with guilt and grief.

Now that they are all back on Lord Howe Island, will their paths cross? Is it possible that they could find forgiveness and resume their friendship over this summer?

An easy to read book, you don’t want to put it down as you discover the reasons for their fractured friendship. Thoroughly enjoyed the book!

5 stars!

