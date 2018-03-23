BOOK CLUB: Children of Blood and Bone

Rating: 5.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

Author: Tom Adeyemi

ISBN: 9781509871353

RRP: $16.99

Publisher: Pan Macmillan Australia

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Children of Blood and Bone is a highly anticipated young adult fantasy debut, recommended for fans of Sarah Maas, Leigh Bardugo and Sabaa Tahir. Now I haven’t read all of those authors but I have read Sabaa Tahir (and just go sidetracked looking up her 3rd) and loved it so if this is of that calibre it will most definitely be worth the read.

This book is so highly anticipated that the movie is already in development at fox2000/Temple Hill Productions.

Children of Blood and Bone is the first instalment in a West African Fantasy that sees a girl go up against the monarchy to bring magic back to her people.

Zélie Adebola remembers the times before the magic disappeared. She remembers life before the ruthless king ordered maji to be killed and left her motherless and her people without hope.

There is one chance left for Zélie to bring back the magic and she needs the help of a rogue princess to outwit the crown prince determined to eradicate magic eternally.

Danger lurks in Orïsha with prowling leoponaires and vengeful spirits lurking in the waters but Zélie may be the gravest danger as she struggles to control her powers.

This is definitely a book that sounds like it’s right up my alley, if only I could kind the key to the hibernation chamber and lock myself in it for a month to catch up, so I am looking forward to this one.

In the meantime 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club members are already reading Children of Blood and Bone thanks to Pan Macmillan, so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

Children of Blood and Bone is available now through Pan Macmillan and from Angus and Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

