BOOK CLUB: Big Lies in a Small Town

Author: Diane Chamberlain
ISBN: 9781250087331
Copy courtesy of Pan Macmillan
Big Lies in a Small Town is the latest offering by American author Diane Chamberlain. It is told in two timelines – North Carolina, USA in 1940 & 2018.
Anna Dale is a young graduate of an art school in New Jersey and is fortunate enough to have won a 48 States Mural competition to paint a mural in the southern town of Edenton, North Carolina on the post office. This required her to become familiar with the area and select appropriate subject matter to adorn the mural.
She hadn’t expected to win the competition and it was terrible timing for her as she had just buried her mother. She had never been down south and was not looking forward to the racism and segregation that the area was known for. However, she had no choice but to do this as she really needed the money that the prize provided. She did not expect to find that a
Morgan Christopher was stunned to be called to a meeting with a once in a lifetime opportunity to be released from prison where she had spent months behind bars, fearing for her life daily. She was imprisoned for a motor vehicle accident that she was innocent of which left a young girl in a wheelchair for life.
She was offered the opportunity to restore an old mural which one of the lady’s father had and had to be hung in a brand-new gallery that was being built. She would be paid handsomely for this task, but it had to be done by a certain date. As she is in the process of this restoration, she learns a lot about the secrets that are hidden inside this mural and discovers a lot about herself at the same time.
This was an excellent novel, it covered so many things and gave a pretty accurate depiction of life in North Carolina and the racism that existed in this small town. It was a real page-turner with alternating chapters about Morgan & Anna which kept you engaged from start to finish. It will appeal to readers of historical fiction & women’s fiction.
Thank you so much to Beauty & Lace Books and Pan Macmillan for a copy of this book for review purposes.
A selection of our members are reading Big Lies in a Small Town. You can read their feedback in the comments section below, or leave your own review!
Comments
Kate Littlejohn says
Big Lies in a Small Town is a fascinating book with a beautifully interwoven plot involving narratives about two key characters – Morgan (present day) and Anna (past). Morgan, currently serving a prison term, gets an opportunity to restore an old mural. The mural was painted by Anna 70 years earlier, and is shrouded in various mysteries which are immediately compelling and engaging for the reader. The book moves forward quite quickly and the story is interesting on the surface, but when you delve more deeply into the underlying exploration of race and place, it shines. Dianne Chamberlain has produced a high quality novel that will appeal to readers of historical fiction, women’s fiction and anyone wanting something a bit different. A very enjoyable read – thanks to Pan Macmillan and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read and review.
Malvina says
Art student Morgan Christopher was jailed for a crime in North Carolina. Thing is, she’s innocent. In a quirky turn of events she’s suddenly released on bail, on condition she restores a massive mural that was once to grace a Post Office wall in the 1940s in Edenton, North Carolina. The deadline is only a couple of months away and Morgan is semi-panicked she won’t be able to finish on time, but also because she knows nothing about restoration. Still, she makes a shaky start, and discovers that under the dirt and grime the mural begins to reveal a few startling secrets. This is a fascinating story with a dual time line: Morgan’s story in the present, and that of the artist who painted the original mural, Anna Dale, over 1939-40. Mixed into the story are incredible revelations about art, Edenton, race relations in Anna Dale’s time in the town, and the tangled trail crime and families sometimes take through the years. Long-forgotten incidents are revealed, dark secrets, and there is a terrific shock twist at the end. Diane Chamberlain’s style is easy to read, but so gripping you won’t want to put this book down. Thoroughly enjoyed it!
Thanks to Pan Macmillan Australian and Beauty & Lace Bookclub for this review edition.
Deborah Bolam says
Big Lies In A Small Town is an amazing book
Author Diane Chamberlain 10/10 for this book beautifully written
North Carolina in the 1940s where things are so different from 2018 each chapter is headed with the dates so easy to read
Edenton is an actual town which I found fascinating and this town still has a large african american population
The story of Morgan is amazing from start to finish with an ending I never saw coming
I throughly enjoyed reading this book
Danielle Nimmo says
Big Lies in a Small Town is an enthralling read. Initially I found it a little slow to get into but once I did, I could not put it down.
This book is well written & the differences between the two timelines were well woven together.
The story was unpredictable & had me engaged, although I could have done without the very last twist. I felt that part was a little unnecessary but understand that it tied everything together.
Thanks to Pan Macmillan Australian and Beauty & Lace Bookclub for this review edition
Nikki Sims-Chilton says
Big Lies in a Small Town was a brilliant read and I think I enjoyed it so much as I haven’t really read anything like it before. It’s the story of two key characters – Morgan (present day) and Anna (past). The book flicks back and forth between the two character’s stories but it was very clear whose story was being narrated. The weaving together of the two stories was done brilliantly.
Morgan, an art student is given an opportunity to restore an old mural which was painted by Anna 70 years earlier. What Morgan doesn’t understand is why she was given the opportunity and as she begins the restoration, she starts to question Anna’s story around the painting. At the same time, Anna’s story of the painting begins to unravel.
There are many themes which come through in this book including race, family, domestic violence, friendship and love. I hesitated to finish the book as I didn’t want it to end.
This is my first Chamberlain novel and if it’s anything to go by, I will be reading more! Thanks to Pan Macmillan and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read and review this book!