BOOK CLUB: How To Be Perfect

Author: Holly Waingwright
ISBN: 978-1-76063-348-6
RRP: $29.99
Publication Date: 29 August 2018
Publisher: Allen & Unwin
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
Holly Wainwright is back with more of the bloggers we learnt to love/hate/laugh at in The Mummy Bloggers.
It sounds like life is a little different for the bloggers now. Elle Campbell has completely reimagined herself as a lifestyle guru in an exclusive retreat that costs women thousands to try out her extreme lifestyle.
Abi Black is planning for the wedding of her dreams to her true love but everything around her is chaos with a teenage daughter trying to find her own online fame and her ex-husband in the shed.
Frances Graham is a new character to the mix, a new mother with an anxiety causing mums group, a colicky newborn and a husband who could be more help. A mum ripe for what the fitmums on Insta and Elle’s retreat are selling.
Wainwright brings her witty social commentary and pulls no punches as she takes us on another rollercoaster ride of bloggers, self-improvement and bad influencers.
I look forward to hearing what our members have to say almost as much as I look forward to jumping back into the world of Elle Campbell and Abi Black myself.
How To Be Perfect is published by Allen & Unwin and is available now through Angus & Robertson, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.
Thanks to Allen & Unwin 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading How To Be Perfect so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
Comments
Justine says
Like her last book, The Mummy Bloggers, Holly Wainright’s new book How to be perfect is another delightful, fun, easy read. I finished this book In one sitting one evening!
I enjoyed following Elle and Abi again, and the introduction of the new character Frances made the book more interesting.
How to be perfect was the perfect sequel and I recommend anyone to read it who Wants a funny, quick and witty read, regardless of if you have read the first book or not.
As always, thanks to Beauty and lace for another great read 🙂
Tania says
I actually really struggled to like this book. Usually I devour anything but I found the whole story just frustrated me. I’m not one for following blogs or any such thing and I think that it all seems so superficial and unrealistic that I don’t know how some people are willing to believe it is all true. I know it was a fictional story and it did explore to a degree how some people are caught in the web of bloggers as such but it really didn’t appeal to me.
LorraineC says
“How to Be Perfect” is a fun read – it’s light and funny, but with a serious message underlying it all. It’s not stunningly original, but it’s well written, amusing and an enjoyable read. The characters are vivid and largely believable.
This is the sequel to “The Mummy Bloggers”. You’ll understand the relationships in this book more easily if you’ve read the first, and there are some extra layers to them when you read both books. However, both the relationships and the background are easy to pick up, and the plot is easy to follow too. I don’t think it’s much of a problem if you haven’t read the first.
This is primarily the story of three women – two bloggers and one desperate follower. These women come with partners, ex-husbands, children, step children, sisters, friends – the full panoply of chaos and confusion and delight. It’s everyone’s life, taken up a notch or two. Okay, three notches in some cases.
This is a lot of fun to read, but it also looks seriously at compromise within relationships, parenting, self improvement, and whether we should really believe everything we see online. (Spoiler alert: NO.) It also raises – although doesn’t really explore in any depth – issues around teenagers doing some of their normal exploring on-line, in full view of the world, instead of in private.
I thoroughly enjoyed reading this and would recommend it to readers who don’t want to work too hard, but do want a little substance to what they’re reading.