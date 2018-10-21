BOOK CLUB: How To Be Perfect

Rating: 3.0. From 2 votes. Please wait...

Author: Holly Waingwright

ISBN: 978-1-76063-348-6

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: 29 August 2018

Publisher: Allen & Unwin

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Holly Wainwright is back with more of the bloggers we learnt to love/hate/laugh at in The Mummy Bloggers.

It sounds like life is a little different for the bloggers now. Elle Campbell has completely reimagined herself as a lifestyle guru in an exclusive retreat that costs women thousands to try out her extreme lifestyle.

Abi Black is planning for the wedding of her dreams to her true love but everything around her is chaos with a teenage daughter trying to find her own online fame and her ex-husband in the shed.

Frances Graham is a new character to the mix, a new mother with an anxiety causing mums group, a colicky newborn and a husband who could be more help. A mum ripe for what the fitmums on Insta and Elle’s retreat are selling.

Wainwright brings her witty social commentary and pulls no punches as she takes us on another rollercoaster ride of bloggers, self-improvement and bad influencers.

I look forward to hearing what our members have to say almost as much as I look forward to jumping back into the world of Elle Campbell and Abi Black myself.

Holly Wainwright can be followed on Facebook.

How To Be Perfect is published by Allen & Unwin and is available now through Angus & Robertson, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Allen & Unwin 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading How To Be Perfect so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.