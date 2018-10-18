BOOK CLUB: The Survivors

Author: Kate Furnivall
ISBN: 978-1-4711-7228-1
RRP: $32.99
Publication Date: 1 October 2018
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
Kate Furnivall is an accomplished historical author penning tales of strong heroines overcoming hardships we couldn’t begin to imagine. I have only read one of her backlist, The Liberation, which shares a similar cover image and time period.
The Survivors is another story told in the aftermath of WWII, this one set in Germany. Klara and her daughter Alicja have been trudging for weeks towards the Graufield Displaced Persons camp. Finally they have a semblance of safety, along with 3,200 others in cramped, dirty and dangerous conditions. They have survived the war and will do all in their power to make it back to their homes.
There are many displaced in the camp and when Klara recognises a man from her past it kicks off a deadly game of cat and mouse.
He knows the lengths she is capable of to keep her daughter safe and she knows who he really is. (This is something that does have a familiar ring to it but I can not place where it was from. Having said that I’m sure it is quite a common scenario in the wake of WWII, or any war really.)
I can see this being a tense and captivating race to see who can make it out alive and what the cost of silence will be. We have 30 of our members reading The Survivors and I look forward to hearing their thoughts, almost as much as I look forward to sinking my own teeth in.
Thanks to Simon & Schuster 30 of our Beauty and Lace club members will be reading The Survivors so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
Comments
Karyn says
Klara Janowska and her daughter Alicja have survived fleeing Poland after the War and they are now interned at the Graufeld Displaced Persons Camp in Germany. It is somewhat better than running for their lives and surviving on what they could steal as they are now fed and have a roof over their heads but there are still dangers around every corner.
Klara runs a black market trade in the camp and is always looking for a way out of the camp. She is hoping to go to England but has to wait for the paperwork to be processed which, with the thousands of displaced people, will take some time.
One day Klara she sees a former Nazi Officer from Warsaw Oskar Schulz, who now calls himself after her brother’s name Jan Blach, in the camp and the danger intensifies for her and Alicja.
Memories of the horrors of what he did in the war return and she will not let them affect her and her daughters life again.
Oskar knows what Klara did to survive in the war and Klara knows who Oskar really is but will they form a truce or will they report each other to the authorities?
The story is told through the main characters Klara, Alicja and David Bouvier a French National who is aide to the Colonel of the camp and who is a very special friend to Klara.
I really like Kate Furnivall’s books and this one is heartbreaking as we get an insight for what life was like during the war as well as afterwards and what a mother will do to protect her child.
There are secrets, danger, love and heartbreak so be prepared for an emotional roller coaster ride.