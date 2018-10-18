BOOK CLUB: The Survivors

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Kate Furnivall

ISBN: 978-1-4711-7228-1

RRP: $32.99

Publication Date: 1 October 2018

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Kate Furnivall is an accomplished historical author penning tales of strong heroines overcoming hardships we couldn’t begin to imagine. I have only read one of her backlist, The Liberation, which shares a similar cover image and time period.

The Survivors is another story told in the aftermath of WWII, this one set in Germany. Klara and her daughter Alicja have been trudging for weeks towards the Graufield Displaced Persons camp. Finally they have a semblance of safety, along with 3,200 others in cramped, dirty and dangerous conditions. They have survived the war and will do all in their power to make it back to their homes.

There are many displaced in the camp and when Klara recognises a man from her past it kicks off a deadly game of cat and mouse.

He knows the lengths she is capable of to keep her daughter safe and she knows who he really is. (This is something that does have a familiar ring to it but I can not place where it was from. Having said that I’m sure it is quite a common scenario in the wake of WWII, or any war really.)

I can see this being a tense and captivating race to see who can make it out alive and what the cost of silence will be. We have 30 of our members reading The Survivors and I look forward to hearing their thoughts, almost as much as I look forward to sinking my own teeth in.

Kate Furnivall can be followed on Facebook and Twitter.

The Survivors is published by Simon & Schuster and is available now from Angus & Robertson, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Simon & Schuster 30 of our Beauty and Lace club members will be reading The Survivors so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.