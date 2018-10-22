BOOK CLUB: The Girl on the Page

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: John Purcell

ISBN: 9781460756973

RRP: $32.99

Publication Date: 24 September 2018

Publisher: Harper Collins

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

John Purcell is a book industry insider with two decades of experience under his belt from owning a secondhand bookshop to the Director of Books for Booktopia and a bestselling trilogy under a pseudonym.

Taking that industry knowledge and allowing it to, and I’m theorising here, inspire a fiction novel about writers, their work and he industry.

Amy Winston is a hot-shot young book editor who made it big by making an average thriller writer huge, but now she’s spiralling back down. Her latest assignment is to bring a literary great back into publication.

Amy arrives at the West London townhouse to collect a novel, and finds a literary couple with different ideas about the novel.

The Girl on the Page asks searching questions about integrity and ambition, greed and betrayal and ultimately delivers a story of the power of great literature.

I have seen some great reviews of this one and a lot of enthusiasm about the book, everyone seems to be loving it and I think I will really enjoy it. A selection of our members are also reading it and I can’t wait to hear what they think.

John Purcell can be found on Facebook, his Website and Twitter.

The Girl on the Page is available through Harper Collins, Angus and Robertson, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Harper Collins 15 of our lucky Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading The Girl on the Page so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below. I can’t wait to read what they thought.