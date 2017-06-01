Reading Wrap-Up for May

Here I sit at 9pm on the last day of May feeling disappointed. I was determined, hopeful and confident that I could get through the list of Book Clubs that I signed up for in May and I didn’t quite make it. I almost got there, and I have spent the last couple of days trying to push myself to get there, I’m on the last book…. but I have to concede defeat. I am just not going to get it read this month. I had a day with just the baby today so planned lots of reading, and spent most of the day in the kitchen.

This book will be finished, and it is a good book. Don’t get me wrong and think I’m not enjoying it, I just need a quieter headspace for sci-fi and I haven’t been able to find it this week. I am hoping to finish it this weekend, because I have a massive month of reading ahead in June too and I need to catch up.

My wrap-up for this month has been on my mind for days, all wrapped up with this last book club book…. I was hoping to sit here in triumph but alas not.

May was supposed to be my big month to get ahead and though I have done well I didn’t quite get where I wanted to be. May is the beginning of football and netball seasons so I spend a lot more time in the car, and this season we have been heading in opposite directions so all that car time that I used to spend reading… now I spend driving. I have also started trying to get involved a little in the fitness capers of my eldest so that has eaten up a lot of Sunday reading time lately. My new routine is taking some time but I’m getting there.

Total Books I read in May: 6 (and 200 pages)

6 Female authors/ 0 Male author

6 Fiction novels

6 print/ 0 digital

Books in a series: 2

5 stars on Goodreads: 4

4 stars on Goodreads: 1

Books that qualify for AWW2017: 5

Books for B&L Book Club: 6

No digitals this month and that’s because my book club commitments were so high there was no time for anything else. There are quite a few digitals that I would love to get and sink myself into but it is going to have to wait until I can claw my way back to the top of the Book Club mountain. There’s a new Aussie series of digitals called Hot Aussie Knights that would be great to warm me up now the weather is getting frigid. The books are written by Amy Andrews, Victoria Purman, Trish Morey and Sinclair Jayne; three of those authors I’m familiar with and really enjoy so they are most definitely on my wish list. Along with the Claire Boston release that I have coveted for months and the new Belinda Williams is releasing next month.

Lots of 4 and 5 star reads which make it difficult to pick a favourite. I just tried and changed my mind three times in 30 seconds. I might cheat and say that Heart Breaker was my favourite crime fiction, Jewel In The North was my favourite historical, Vigilante was my favourite YA and If Wishes Were Horses was my favourite rural. That’s not really picking a favourite though. I think if I had to go with just one it would be Heart Breaker for its gripping suspense.

Book Club reads were the whole focus of my reading month and June and July are looking quite similar with long lists coming up in both months. As I said, I’m starting the month behind because I haven’t finished Walkaway yet but hopefully I will get some great reading time in and fly through a couple.

Highly anticipated for June, there are some great offerings coming up but I think the one I most look forward to is Ache by Eliza Henry Jones. I am also hanging out for some of the July titles.

This month I’m going to give you a sneaky peek at what’s to come, shhh don’t tell anyone.

And on that note I’m off to bed so that I can arise fresh and get stuck into Walkaway before I head out in the morning.

We would love to know what you have read and loved recently!

