Book Club: Anatomy of A Scandal

Author: Sarah Vaughan

ISBN: 9781471165009

RRP: $29.99

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Anatomy of A Scandal is the first of the January titles that went on the list and it is one that I am looking forward to reading.

Family holidays mean I have had very little time to read and even less to review so I am very far behind and not looking like catching up anytime soon; so I am still looking at short posts that our readers can leave their reviews on and I will review separately later.

Anatomy of a Scandal is the third book by Sarah Vaughan and it promises a taut and suspenseful tale of power and privilege.

A husband accused of a terrible crime is at the centre of a drama that will rock Westminster; his wife on one side determined to have faith in his innocence and the prosecutor on the other side equally as determined to see justice done.

Early reviews are making this one crawl closer to the top of the pile, but many are also a little spoilerish so I won’t go into it. This is a tale with multiple perspectives and multiple timelines which tells me there will also be some sneaky twists that pull things together.

Anatomy of a Scandal is quite topical at the moment with scandals rocking Hollywood and wreaking havoc on lives and careers. We are finally at a point where we, as a society, have decided that enough is enough. It doesn’t matter how rich, charming and good looking you are, it matters that you do the right thing by people.

I look forward to hearing what our readers have to say.

Sarah Vaughan can be found on her Website, Twitter and Facebook.

Anatomy of a Scandal is published by Simon & Schuster and is available through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Simon & Schuster a selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading Anatomy of a Scandal so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

