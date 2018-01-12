Book Club: Anatomy of A Scandal

Author: Sarah Vaughan
ISBN: 9781471165009
RRP: $29.99
Publisher: Simon & Schuster
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
Anatomy of A Scandal is the first of the January titles that went on the list and it is one that I am looking forward to reading.
Family holidays mean I have had very little time to read and even less to review so I am very far behind and not looking like catching up anytime soon; so I am still looking at short posts that our readers can leave their reviews on and I will review separately later.
Anatomy of a Scandal is the third book by Sarah Vaughan and it promises a taut and suspenseful tale of power and privilege.
A husband accused of a terrible crime is at the centre of a drama that will rock Westminster; his wife on one side determined to have faith in his innocence and the prosecutor on the other side equally as determined to see justice done.
Early reviews are making this one crawl closer to the top of the pile, but many are also a little spoilerish so I won’t go into it. This is a tale with multiple perspectives and multiple timelines which tells me there will also be some sneaky twists that pull things together.
Anatomy of a Scandal is quite topical at the moment with scandals rocking Hollywood and wreaking havoc on lives and careers. We are finally at a point where we, as a society, have decided that enough is enough. It doesn’t matter how rich, charming and good looking you are, it matters that you do the right thing by people.
I look forward to hearing what our readers have to say.
Thanks to Simon & Schuster a selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading Anatomy of a Scandal so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
LynB says
Anatomy of a Scandal starts at quite a slow pace, as the author sets the scene, timing and life context for each of the key characters and their relationships.
True to the title, the beginning is a bit like an anatomy class as each of the characters is dissected in detail, and their role in the scandal gradually emerges. So as the story behind the scandal comes together we begin to see it in the context of multiple characters perspectives and prior histories. This gives some interesting clues and insights into the motivation of key people.
The eventual fuller depiction of each of the characters is realistic – no cardboard cutout people here. Their various behaviours are well explained and we start to see each person with more depth – having good and bad traits, and (like all of us)sometimes being the victims of their own hangups and insecurities.
There are also some interesting comments throughout the book about how peoples status and social position can put them into a privileged position which some take advantage of, others are oblivious to, and still others dedicate themselves to overcoming.
On the whole an interesting read but, for me the build up to the main story was a tad too slow and labored. My attention started to wander, and I kept losing track of who was who and where things fitted in. Still once you become fully immersed in the story, it becomes quite compelling, and there are some very interesting twists along the way.