Book Club: The Naturalist’s Daughter

I am still off having a great family holiday, I have snuck a little computer time while the family are all sleeping. My reading is going pretty slow, and today I ended up not reading while we drove because I was looking out the window at the scenery. So slow reading means I need to do some more short posts for reviews to be left and review properly later.

Tea Cooper is an established Australian author who writes captivating historical fiction. The Naturalist’s Daughter is her latest novel and it encompasses a dual timeline set in both 1808 and 1908 in NSW. It is the tale of two women, separated by a century. There seems to be quite an interesting mystery that I can’t wait to unravel.

The synopsis according to Harlequin:

1808 Agnes Banks, NSW

Rose Winton wants nothing more than to work with her father, eminent naturalist Charles Winton, on his groundbreaking study of the platypus. Not only does she love him with all her heart, but the discoveries they have made could turn the scientific world on its head. When Charles is unable to make the long sea journey to present his findings to the prestigious Royal Society in England, Rosie must venture forth in his stead. What she discovers there will change the lives of future generations.



1908 Sydney, NSW

Tamsin Alleyn has been given a mission: travel to the Hunter Valley and retrieve an old sketchbook of debatable value, gifted to the Public Library by a recluse. But when she gets there, she finds there is more to the book than meets the eye, and more than one interested party. Shaw Everdene, a young antiquarian bookseller and lawyer seems to have his own agenda when it comes to the book – and Tamsin. In an attempt to discover the book’s true provenance Tamsin decides to work with him.

The deeper they delve, the more intricate the mystery becomes. As the lives of two women a century apart converge, discoveries rise up from the past and reach into the future, with irrevocable consequences…

Now I am even more excited to read the story and I can’t wait until it makes it to the top of the list.

Tea Cooper can be found on Facebook, Twitter and her Website.

The Naturalist’s Daughter is published by Harlequin and is available now through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Harlequin 20 of our Beauty and Lace club members will be reading The Naturalist’s Daughter so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

