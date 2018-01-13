Book Club: The Country Girl

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Cathryn Hein

ISBN: 9781489242488

RRP: $29.99

Publisher: Harlequin

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Cathryn Hein is an amazing Australian talent who writes glorious rural love stories with lovable animal characters. I am a fan of her work so was excited to put my hand up for The Country Girl. She is an author I always want to read and I am looking forward to this one, and one day actually catching up on her back catalogue.

The Country Girl is another one that is sure to tug at the heartstrings, I also have a suspicion there will be some steamy scenes and moments that will make you giggle. I just wish my holiday was offering a lot more opportunities to curl up with my book.

The Synopsis according to the Harlequin website:

Can this love story find a new beginning?

After landing a major cookbook deal, star food blogger Tash Ranger swaps city life for the family farm. But Tash’s homecoming is bittersweet, for now she can no longer avoid seeing her best friend Maddy, who was severely injured in a riding accident. No one knows that Maddy and Tash had a deep falling out and with every visit Tash must pretend to be the friend everyone believes her to be.

Patrick Lawson, Maddy’s fiancé, battles despair and hope daily as Maddy lies imprisoned in her body. When Tash returns to Castlereagh Road with her joy and boundless appetite for life, he realises finally what his loved ones have been trying to tell him for months – that Maddy wouldn’t want him to throw his life away. It’s time to move on. But letting go is no easy feat.

Can these two friends step out of the shadow of Maddy’s tragic life and accept love, or is the past forever destined to dictate their future?

Cathryn Hein loves to hear from her readers and she can be found on Twitter, Facebook and her website.

The Country Girl is published by Harlequin and is available now through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Harlequin 20 of our Beauty and Lace club members will be reading The Country Girl so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

