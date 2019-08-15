ISBN: 9781760784393

Publisher: Pan MacMillan Australia

Author: Petra James

Illustrator: Alissa Dinallo

With Father’s Day (and Christmas) just around the corner, now is the time to purchase a copy of the beautiful book, “I Love My Dad Because…”

This is an interactive title which can be personalised especially for Dad. Before gifting this to him, you (or your kids) can get creative. There are 32 pages and activities include drawing, decorating, colouring, counting, and games. When you are done, tie it up with a bow and he will be sure to smile from ear to ear.

The author, Petra James has written 10 books and her audience is youth in their middle school years. In addition to her writing she has been in the publishing industry for over 20 years.

Petra’s work is complemented in this book by the illustrations of Alissa Dinallo. This talented lady has even won awards for her work. Alissa has been a book designer for 8 years and has over 200 titles.

The RRP for I Love My Dad Because… is $14.99 and it is available now where all good books are sold.



Thanks to Pan Macmillan 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading I Love My Dad Because… and we look forward to hearing what they think.