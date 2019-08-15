Book Reviews - Beauty and Lace Online Magazine

Book Reviews and Book News

You are here: Home / BOOK CLUB / I Love My Dad Because…

I Love My Dad Because…

by Leave a Comment

ISBN: 9781760784393
Publisher: Pan MacMillan Australia
Author: Petra James
Illustrator: Alissa Dinallo

With Father’s Day (and Christmas) just around the corner, now is the time to purchase a copy of the beautiful book, “I Love My Dad Because…”


This is an interactive title which can be personalised especially for Dad. Before gifting this to him, you (or your kids) can get creative. There are 32 pages and activities include drawing, decorating, colouring, counting, and games. When you are done, tie it up with a bow and he will be sure to smile from ear to ear.

The author, Petra James has written 10 books and her audience is youth in their middle school years. In addition to her writing she has been in the publishing industry for over 20 years.

Petra’s work is complemented in this book by the illustrations of Alissa Dinallo. This talented lady has even won awards for her work. Alissa has been a book designer for 8 years and has over 200 titles.

The RRP for I Love My Dad Because… is $14.99 and it is available now where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Pan Macmillan 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading I Love My Dad Because… and we look forward to hearing what they think.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Calendar

August 2019
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  