BOOK CLUB: Tricky Nick

Tricky Nick by Nicholas J. Johnson (aka Tricky Nick) is a delightful book all about magic. I asked my 12-year-old and 10-year-old to read it. Here’s what they said:

Mr 12:

I liked the books. The storyline was very throughout and extremely interesting. The assortment of tricks shown in the book were very helpful (if not very hard) and I liked the side notes on the bottom of the page – they illustrated it very well. I recommend this book for kids around 10 years old. It is truly inspiring and reading it is sure to bud the magician’s talent in younger readers. 4 stars!

Miss 10:

This book was amazing. I definitely recommend it for 10 up to 13 years old. I love how the story goes into depth – it almost feels like you’re living the story. The magic tricks inside are spectacular. I would definitely read this again, it really inspired me to want to do magic. It was definitely a coincidence that his first magic trick was when he was ten, my age. Nick is definitely an unusual and pretty funny character. I would this book 4 and 3/4s out of 5!

ISBN: 9781760787363 / Publisher: Pan Macmillan Australia

