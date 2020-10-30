BOOK CLUB KIDS

BOOK CLUB: Tricky Nick

October 30, 2020
raechel
2 Comments
Tricky Nick by Nicholas J. Johnson (aka Tricky Nick) is a delightful book all about magic. I asked my 12-year-old and 10-year-old to read it. Here’s what they said:

Mr 12:

I liked the books. The storyline was very throughout and extremely interesting. The assortment of tricks shown in the book were very helpful (if not very hard) and I liked the side notes on the bottom of the page – they illustrated it very well. 

I recommend this book for kids around 10 years old. It is truly inspiring and reading it is sure to bud the magician’s talent in younger readers.

4 stars!

tricky nick

Miss 10:

This book was amazing. I definitely recommend it for 10 up to 13 years old. I love how the story goes into depth – it almost feels like you’re living the story. The magic tricks inside are spectacular. 

I would definitely read this again, it really inspired me to want to do magic. It was definitely a coincidence that his first magic trick was when he was ten, my age. Nick is definitely an unusual and pretty funny character.

I would this book 4 and 3/4s out of 5!

ISBN: 9781760787363 / Publisher: Pan Macmillan Australia

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Tricky Nick with their children. You can read their reviews in the comments section below, or add your own!

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Tricky Nick

  1. A completely true not at all made up story by the greatest magician in the world.
    What a great read! I read this with my 6 year old great niece who is a magician in the making and she loved it. There are magic tricks to try and we had a fun time trying them out while reading the book.
    This is an adventure story told through and with magic tricks. There are goodies and baddies, time travel and life with the young magicians family – his mum who is a librarian and his dad who is a geologist and unbelievably they are completely unaware of their ‘talented’ magician son. The writing style is perfect for young readers and I know this book will be a source material for magic tricks for a long time. There are already dog ear marks on many pages. I loved Trixie the magical mystery girl who is the friend we all need.

  2. In my 8yo daughter’s words:
    This book is definitively great for kids who love magic and want to learn more tricks. I also really like that the author was a magician and used himself as a character. My favourite magic trick from the book was the jumping hair tie (which I practiced). The book had lots of funny parts that i really enjoyed. The ending is really cool but I won’t give it away. The back of the book explains how the book is a magic trick and the magic trick really works!

