BOOK CLUB: Tricky Nick

Tricky Nick by Nicholas J. Johnson (aka Tricky Nick) is a delightful book all about magic. I asked my 12-year-old and 10-year-old to read it. Here’s what they said:
Mr 12:
I liked the books. The storyline was very throughout and extremely interesting. The assortment of tricks shown in the book were very helpful (if not very hard) and I liked the side notes on the bottom of the page – they illustrated it very well.
I recommend this book for kids around 10 years old. It is truly inspiring and reading it is sure to bud the magician’s talent in younger readers.
4 stars!
Miss 10:
This book was amazing. I definitely recommend it for 10 up to 13 years old. I love how the story goes into depth – it almost feels like you’re living the story. The magic tricks inside are spectacular.
I would definitely read this again, it really inspired me to want to do magic. It was definitely a coincidence that his first magic trick was when he was ten, my age. Nick is definitely an unusual and pretty funny character.
I would this book 4 and 3/4s out of 5!
ISBN: 9781760787363 / Publisher: Pan Macmillan Australia
Raechel is a Professor, mother of 5 and avid reader. She always has at least four books on the go at any one time – an audio book, a fiction e-book, a non-fiction e-book, and an ‘actual’ book. She is often criticized for this behaviour!