BOOK CLUB: Meet Me in Venice

By Barbara Hannay / Penguin Random House

Published: 6 August 2019

ISBN: 9780143794233

RRP: $32.99

Meet me in Venice by Barbara Hannay is a heart-warming story about Daisy who is still struggling a year after her husband Leo’s sudden death. She decides to take her 3 adult children to Venice, the birth place of Leo but when she visits her accountant, she discovers a secret from Leo’s past. None of her children want to go on the holiday as they all have secrets of their own that they want to keep from their mother, but they realise that the idea of the holiday is finally helping her be more positive.

The eldest child, Marc and his wife Bronte have been having problems with their marriage so this holiday will be a challenge as they will be staying in close proximity in an Airbnb apartment.

Middle child Annie has been living in London trying unsuccessfully to make it as an Actor but has been implying to her family that she is doing well. She is at cross-roads in deciding whether to continue acting or try something else. She will also have to share a room with her much younger sister Ellie who is taking a Gap year and has no idea what she wants to do and doesn’t want to be pressured by her family.

The descriptions of Venice are wonderful and make me want to experience the food, culture, architecture and history for myself.

As it says on the cover, “This is a moving and heartfelt family drama about difficult choices and finding happiness in the most unexpected places.”

I really enjoy Barbara Hannay’s writing, and this was another 5* read for me.

Thanks to Beauty and Lace Book Club and Penguin Random House Australia for my copy for review.

