BOOK CLUB: Those Other Women

Author: Nicola Moriarty

ISBN: 978-1-4607-5331-6

RRP: $29.99

Publisher: Harper Collins

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Those Other Women is the first book I have come across by Nicola Moriarty and I am eagerly awaiting the chance to read it. I have heard really good things about this one, as well as her previous release The Fifth Letter.

It’s on my shelf clamouring for my attention, but it has also arrived on the doorsteps of dedicated Beauty and Lace Club members who have read it and are waiting for the chance to tell you what they thought.

Those Other Women takes a look at the very controversial issues surrounding women with children and women without. It is often said that mothers are forever being judged for every little thing about their parenting, from the things they can control to the things that they never really had a say in. But it isn’t only mothers that are being judged because childless women also find themselves on the receiving end of judgement for their lifestyles. I think as a society there is a lot more judgement these days, or is it just that the anonymity and the dutch courage provided by the keyboard allow people to feel that they can be a lot more vocal about their judgements because there is less chance they’ll be pulled up for it.

Poppy is suffering in the aftermath of one of the worst betrayal’s, her husband left her for her best friend and now they are expecting a baby; even though he never wanted children. Her work colleague becomes a new friend and is determined to make the most of their freedom. They start a Facebook group to meet other women like them in the area, and offer a safe space to vent a little.

A safe space to vent is a little too good to be true and when the group takes off the frustrations of members starts to spill out in the real world; cafes, playgrounds and offices all become battlezones.

What started as harmless fun is becoming a runaway train.

The debate about who has it better is as old as time and I don’t think there will ever be a resolution. I think a well written and compelling story highlighting the issues has to be a good thing for society as a whole. I think the best thing to learn from anything like this is that you never know someone else’s journey so a conscious effort to try empathy instead of judgement is always a good idea.

I look forward to picking this one up one day soon but in the meantime check out what our members had to say.

Nicola Moriarty can be found at her Website, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Those Other Women is published by Harper Collins and is available now through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Harper Collins 15 of our Beauty and Lace Members are already reading Those Other Women and you can read what they thought in the comments below. Please be aware there may be spoilers.

