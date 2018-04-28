BOOK CLUB: The Secrets We Keep

Rating: 5.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

Author: Shirley Patton

ISBN: 9781489246783

RRP: $29.99

Publisher: Harlequin – HQ Fiction

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The Secrets We Keep is another debut novel by an Australian author and I must say that I find it very exciting to feature debut authors because regardless of the hype they are still very much an unknown quantity.

Shirley Patton has penned a tale of political corruption, family betrayal and dark pasts.

Aimee is a social worker who moves to Kalgoorlie for a fresh start. Her colleagues seem friendly and one of her cases draws her in.

There is a dark secret in Aimee’s past and it soon becomes apparent that her secret connects her with the town and its residents.

I look forward to sinking my teeth into this one and at just on 300 pages I think it will be a pretty quick read, when I finally get to it.

Aimee builds her life in the local community and is left questioning earlier decisions because revealing a secret that isn’t yours alone can have unforeseen fallout.

Shirley Patton can be contacted on Facebook and ShirleyPatton.com.

The Secrets We Keep is published by HQ Fiction and is available now through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to HQ Fiction 20 of our Beauty and Lace Members are already reading The Secrets We Keep and you can read what they thought in the comments below. Please be aware there may be spoilers.

