BOOK CLUB: A Place With Heart

Author: Jennie Jones

ISBN: 9781489246790

RRP: $29.99

Publisher: Harlequin Mira

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The month has gotten away from me and I just haven’t had the time to dedicate to my reading pile that I would like unfortunately. But I know that a group of our dedicated readers have been checking out A Place With Heart so they can give you their thoughts on this one first.

Jennie Jones is the bestselling author of the Swallow’s Fall series, of which we read The House on Jindalee Lane for book club last year.

A Place with Heart is set in the Western Australian town of Mt Maria where Jaxine Brown has made a life for herself. Jax finally has a chance to make things right with her teenage daughter Frances and that means she has no time to think about the Detective Senior Sergeant that inexplicably disappeared in the middle of their only date.

Detective Senior Sergeant Jack Maxwell is back in town because of an investigation that he expects to wrap up relatively quickly. He feels that he can take his time with the case, and the woman he keeps thinking about.

Jax and Frances unwittingly find themselves involved in a mystery attached to the investigation and Jack is left trying to get to the bottom of the whole situation and protect those who have found themselves a place in his life.

Jennie Jones can be contacted on Facebook, Twitter and JennieJones.com.

A Place with Heart is published by Harlequin Mira and is available now through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Harlequin Mira 20 of our Beauty and Lace Members are already reading A Place with Heart and you can read what they thought in the comments below. Please be aware there may be spoilers.

