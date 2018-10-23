BOOK CLUB: I Invited Her In

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Adele Parks

ISBN: 9780008302733

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: 24 September 2018

Publisher: Harlequin – HQ Fiction

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Adele Parks is a Sunday Times bestselling author and she’s back with a gripping tale filled with betrayal, secrets and suspense.

Mel doesn’t hesitate to offer help to a long-lost friend in need. She and Abi were best of friends as students until Mel fell pregnant and dropped out.

Seventeen years later and their lives are very different. Mel raised her son on her own before meeting her husband Ben and now they share a chaotic and happy home with three children.

Abi headed to LA for the high life of indulgence, parties and celebrity. All was perfect until she discovered the cheating and waste of seventeen years. Now Abi needs a real friend to lean on and a place to heal, someone to share her grief with; what better place than Mel’s, with her supportive hubby and lovely children.

I Invited Her In is a dark tale of reunion, revenge and jealousy that sounds captivating. I can’t wait to hear what our readers thought.

Available now from Harlequin, Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Adele can be found at AdeleParks.com, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Thanks to Harlequin 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading I invited Her In so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.