BOOK CLUB: Twinkle Twinkle Little Bat

Author: Various

ISBN: 9781760557263

RRP: $19.99

Publication Date: 25 September 2018

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Some of Australia’s best loved children’s authors have come together in this beastly anthology, released just in time for Halloween.

An anthology loaded with laughs and spooky illustrations from Anne Yi, illustrator of the best-selling Clementine Rose and Alice Miranda series. Twinkle Twinkle Little Bat is a fabulously fun addition to the bedtime routine.

Authors include:

Andy Griffiths: award winning author of the Treehouse series.

Katrina Nannestad: award-winning author of The Girl, the Dog and the Writer in Rome.

Morris Gleitzman: acclaimed author and Children’s Laureate

Judith Rossell: winner of the Indie Book Award for Withering-By-Sea.

Tim Harris: author of the popular Mr Bambuckles’ Remarkables series.

R. A. Spratt: bestselling author of the Friday Barnes books.

Frances Watts: author of the bestselling picture book Kisses for Daddy, and winner of the Prime Minister’s Literary Award for Goodnight Mice.

Tony Wilson: author of The Selwood Boys.

Jaclyn Moriarty: award-winning author of The Extremely Inconvenient Adventures of Bronte Mettlestone.

This sounds like a great read for the little ones in the Halloween lead-up, and one to love for years to come. I look forward to hearing what our members think.

Twinkle Twinkle Little Bat is available now through Pan MacMillan, Booktopia, Angus & Robertson and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Pan MacMillan 10 of our Beauty and Lace club members will be reading and reviewing Twinkle Twinkle Little Bat with their little people so I look forward to hearing what they all think.