eBook CLUB: Someday in Paris

May 21, 2020
Marcia
6 Comments
Author: Olivia Lara
ISBN: 9781838933142

Thank you to Aria and Beauty and Lace Book Club for the opportunity to read and review Olivia Lara’s debut novel “Someday in Paris”.


This book had me from the very first page, sending tingles up my spine as the character Dominque, now aged eighty reflects on what makes people fall in love, and how do you know if you have found your soulmate.  Revealing that the women in her family have a special gift, a gift that reveals itself around the age of 15 when the dreams that are not dreams begin.  Some of the women choose to believe, others dismiss the idea.  Those that dismiss the idea find love, and yet somehow something is always missing.

Warning, the following may contain spoilers:

In 2019 Dominique’s granddaughter, Valerie, celebrates her 21st birthday.  Dominique has been waiting since Valerie turned 15 for evidence that Valerie too experiences the dreams, the reverie as she calls it.  That year on 9 December, a special day in Dominique’s life, she discovers that Valerie is indeed experiencing the dreams.  Now is the time to tell her the story, the story of the three identical paintings on the wall, the book with lilies on the cover, about dreams and taking chances, about missed opportunities, mistakes, loss, sacrifice but mostly about love.  About the type of love that survives everything, time, distance, even death, about the kind of love she wishes Valerie to experience more than anything.

Dominique’s story begins on 9 December 1954 when a 15-year-old girl named Zara is hiding in the minuscule art library in the museum in Colmar, she is entranced by all things art, but being still a child she is not allowed in the hallowed sanctum of Colmar’s art library and she is afraid if she is caught again her mother who works at the museum will lose her job.  Inexplicably she is drawn to a book on the NEW shelf, Monet’s Impressionism Limited First Edition 1954.  When the lights in the old museum flicker and go out Zara discovers another person present, a boy that she has never before met, whose face she cannot see in the dark and who yet appears so familiar, so right.  At the last minute, before he leaves they exchange names, Leon asks for her address and promises to write and then they are separated.

Despite never having seen each other’s face it appears that both have become enamored of the other, almost to the point of obsession. Yet over many years, every time it seems that destiny is bringing them together, something interferes to keep them apart.  For me this was the only frustrating aspect of the book, how many times can two people have an inkling that they are close, that something special is going to happen, only to have it torn away.  At times I wanted to scream at the characters, open your eyes, open your mouths, but of course I couldn’t and I just needed to keep reading and hope that eventually destiny and fate would work in their favour!

To further complicate matters Lara has introduced two other characters, Nicole and Vincent.  Nicole is the daughter of JJ (Jean Jacques D’Angers), Leon’s godfather and his father’s best friend, and in1945 when Leon and Nicole are both seven they begin living next door to each other in one of three apartments on the top floor of Manhattan’s most coveted and newest high rises.  In the third apartment lives Vincent Saint Germain, aged eight, who has lived next to Nicole for many years.  Like the D’Angers, the Saint Germain’s are “old” money, Leon’s family is new money and never quite good enough.  

As the years progress, Leon and Nicole become best friends, and Vincent becomes Nicole’s boyfriend.  Leon can’t wait to tell Nicole about his meeting with Zara, but his ongoing obsession creates tension between them.  Leon, being as unaware as many boys of that age are, completely misses that Nicole is actually in love with him, not Vincent, meanwhile, Vincent thinks that Leon is treading on his turf and is insanely jealous of him, a situation that was never going to end well as lies and desire for revenge leads to a tragic conclusion.

With everything conspiring to keep them apart, can Zara and Leon ever find each other?

Lara’s debut novel is beautifully written with a depth of feeling, the characters alive and interesting and the descriptions of places and artworks clearly painted with words.

Highly recommended I give it 4 stars. 

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Someday in Paris by Olivia Lara. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

  1. Someday in Paris by Olivia Lara is a full on romance about finding and losing love, chasing dreams, taking chances and never giving up hope.

    Set against a backdrop of beautiful artworks, amazing architecture and Paris – the city of love, Zara and Leon are the star crossed lovers of this story. They meet and form an incredibly deep connection at the tender age of 15. They each see the other as “the one”, their destiny, their soul mate. However over the course of thirty years, an incredible number of unfortunate events and obstacles, from accidents and deaths to cases of mistaken identity get in the way of Zara and Leon being together. Life keeps separating them but their love endures and is kept going by the prophetic dreams they have about each other.

    I enjoyed this story and became invested in wanting Zara and Leon to be together, but found the pacing in the early parts of the book very slow. It took a long while to get going, indulging in a lot of angst and sentimentality along the way.
    Nevertheless a lovely story for hopeless romantics.

  2. I don’t think it is necessary to add very much to Marcia’s excellent review of Someday in Paris, Olivia Lara’s beautiful debut novel, offered through e-book. I absolutely LOVED IT. Definitely 5 stars for me. It deals with love on many levels and “the kind of love that survives time, distance, even death.”

    I loved the way Monet is constantly in the background and often in the foreground. All through there are threads of Monet. I found myself doing something I rarely do – talking back, directly, to the characters as I read. They had become real. Eventually, Dominique chooses family over loneliness, reality over a dream.

    I can understand those who aren’t “possibly hopeless romantics” not being drawn into the characters but I loved every second. To me it is beautifully and sensitively written and I am thrilled to have been given the chance to read this. Thank you for the opportunity, Beauty and Lace. This author will be one I look for.

    “Love is the destination, the journey. Love is the reason.” All you have to do is follow your heart.

  3. Someday in Paris

    “The kind of love that survives time, distance. Even death. The kind of love I wish for you.”

    Teenagers Zara and Leon meet in a museum in Zara’s home town of Colmar in France. Leon is on a school excursion from his boarding school and has escaped to hide in the museum. The museum has a black out and although they can’t see each other there is an immediate connection. They talk about their love of art and Monet for the whole time they are together.
    Zara dreams of this special connection and continues to have dreams about Leon seeing episodes of life through his eyes. Could these dreams really mean something? Are they meant to be together and is there really that one person in life you are meant to be with above all else.
    This epic love story spans decades, name changes, marriages, deaths, births but above all it tells of a magic connection between two people.
    I’m not a big fan of romance books but this was a really captivating read. 4/5

  4. Thank you Beauty and Lace and Aria for the opportunity to read this wonderful book Someday In Paris by Olivia Lara!!!
    I have to say it is one of the best so far for me this year. Such a captivating story. As you follow the characters through everything it gives you hope that love like this really does still exist.
    A must read for all.

  5. A beautiful read following the thread of love through time. I found myself holding my breath at times wishing I had once felt like that. Highly recommend Someday in Paris.

  6. Someday in Paris!
    Zara and Leon, young teens chance meeting and falling in love in the most beautiful way. Their dreams individually of meeting overtime, letters revealing true thoughts and feelings, life building chances and hope! A unique love story with unimaginable hiccups!

    Through the years of hoping but living life the way others want them too! This is a beautiful story which I am thankful I had the chance to read.

