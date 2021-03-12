BOOK CLUB HISTORICAL

BOOK CLUB: The Codebreakers

March 8, 2021
The Codebreakers written by Alli Sinclair is one of our March book club reads, and the dedication in the front of the book truly says it all:

“For the women and men of the Central Bureau and all Allied signals intelligence departments and outposts. Their Strength Lay in Silence “

The book is historical fiction, extensively researched by Alli Sinclair and based on true events during World War 2 in Australia.

Brisbane 1943: Ellie O’Sullivan is an engineer for Qantas Empire Airways. She services the planes which fly to New Guinea to drop medical supplies and food to the Allied troops. She loves her job.

Her logic and intelligence attract the attention of the Central Bureau, an intelligence organisation working with England’s Bletchley Park Codebreakers.

Ellie reluctantly takes the skills test, naturally, she passes, and is asked to “come and work with us”. Should she take this new position when she doesn’t even know who “us” is? Her friend Florry convinces her to join and with the signing of a lifelong contract, her journey of “secrets and lies” begins.

Ellie moves from Mrs. Hanley’s boarding house to the 67AWAS barracks. She isn’t allowed to give any explanation to her friends about her new job or why she has moved.

A close bond of friendship forms amongst the girls, known as the “Garage Girls”. They work out of a garage behind a normal house in the suburbs of Brisbane, decoding enemy messages.

Trouble arises when one of them is suspected of being a traitor. Ellie’s life is certainly not dull.

Ellie’s brother died in France and his best friend Louis has stayed in contact.  Ellie meets many new friends, and finds love, but will her love last during wartime?

What will happen after the war for Ellie and her friends? After having an exciting job, what employment will be available for them once the men return?

The book cleverly concludes in Charleville 2009, with Ellie at 88 years of age.

This is a must-read book. It is a story of the contribution of Australian women during World War 2. It is a story of friendship, love, loss. And finally, recognition of their service due to the release of their “secrets and lies”.

I give this book 5 stars, a fantastic read.

ISBN: 9781489296931 / Imprint: Mira AU

A selection of our members are reading The Codebreakers by Alli Sinclair. You can read their reviews below, or add your own.

4 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Codebreakers

  1. The Codebreakers
    Another riveting read by Alli Sinclair. Love historical fiction and this story does not disappoint.
    Elle Sullivan a country girl from Longreach has big dreams for a woman in the 1940s in Australia. It is WWII and she is working in a mans job undertaking engineering work on planes for QANTAS Empire Airways , which deliver supplies to servicemen overseas. Her exceptional skills and intelligence are noticed and she is recruited to the Central Bureau, an intelligence agency linked with England’s Bletchley Park Codebreakers. Elle becomes one of the ‘Garage Girls’ deciphering communications in the war effort. Elle has signed the Official Secrets Act which means she can tell no one about her work and she sometimes struggles with keeping secrets from her family, friends and her boyfriend . The Codebreakers form a close bond but working in a mans world is not always easy. They live together and share their hopes, dreams and romances. The work is vital to the war effort but they are not officially recognised for what they do and when the war is over they are expected to return to the life of a 1940’s woman. Elle struggles with this expectation and becomes determined to live out her dreams.
    There is so much to love in this book – the friendship of women united to a cause, the determination to live out a dream despite pressure to conform to society’s expectation, the unrecognised role that women played in the war effort, life in Australia during WWII and the unspoken effects of the war on both men and women.
    As a daughter of a war veteran communications officer who was in a number of war zones I found the research in the book of the work undertaken by these women fascinating. A truly enthralling read.

  2. The Codebreakers
    Set in Brisbane in 1943, this book was inspired by the real codebreaking women of Australia’s top secret Central Bureau in WWII. It follows the story of Ellie O’Sullivan, who’s logic and intergrity, allow her to become part of the Central Bureau team.
    By becoming a codebreaker she signs a lifelong agreement to never tell anyone about what she does. This becomes difficult at times but Ellie is a strong woman.
    I found the research for this book amazing. There were so many details involved that really made this story.
    I loved this book and have heard of the books from Alli Sinclair but am yet to read them. Now I really want to. I also loved that as I am from the area it is set I could relate to it.
    I could rave on all day about this book as it was brilliant but all I can say is read it for yourself.
    Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Mira
    for this copy to read and review.

  3. The Codebreakers by Alli Sinclair, is a fictional story based on historical facts.

    Ellie O’Sullivan is contributing to the war effort working as an engineer for Qantas, and her problem solving skills and integrity see her being approached by Central bureau, an organisation connected with Bletchley Park codebreakers.

    She is not permitted to discuss her job with anyone outside the organisation for the whole of her life. The story covers the bond developed between her workmates, and the difficulties in keeping facts from friends outside work.

    I thoroughly enjoyed this story, because it is based on fact. Ellie and her workmates were performing a vital job during the war, but could not be recognised for it. Ordinary people doing extraordinary jobs.

    Thanks to Harper Collins and Beauty and Lace for the chance to read and review.

  4. Thank you Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to review The Codebreakers by Alli Sinclair.

    The Codebreakers is an Australian historical fiction book set in Brisbane in 1943. Elanora [Ellie] O’Sullivan is an engineer at Qantas Empire Airways. Her job entails allied planes being kept in the sky so they can transport supplies to troops in New Guinea.

    She is approached by Lieutenant Andrews of Central Bureau and her life is instantly changed. As Ellie has signed the Official Secrets Act she can’t tell anybody about her job, not even her family.

    I really enjoyed this book as it was a page turner for me. I would definitely recommend this book to everyone.

