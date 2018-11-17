BOOK CLUB: Arcadia

Rating: 5.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

Author: Di Morrissey

ISBN: 9781760550387

RRP: $34.99

Publication Date: 16 October 2018

Publisher: Macmillan Australia

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Di Morrissey is a prolific bestselling Australian author who was inducted into the Australian Book Industry Awards Hall of Fame in 2017.

Arcadia is set in the ancient forests of Tasmania and tells a breathtaking story of love, friendship, art and science.

In the 1930 a young wife arrives at her husband’s secluded property, Arcadia, in an isolated corner of southern Tasmania. Stella is an artist who falls in love with the wild untamed forest, and finds herself saved by an unusual protector.

Two generations later and Stella’s forest secret is stumbled upon by her granddaughter Sally, and her best friend Jessica. This is a secret that sees them threatened, they will need to uncover the complete story of the past to save themselves.

A dual timeline tale that depicts the glorious wilds of Tasmania in the 1930s and the present day.

Arcadia is available now through Pan MacMillan, Booktopia, Angus & Robertson and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Pan MacMillan 5 of our Beauty and Lace club members will be reading and reviewing Arcadia so I look forward to hearing what they all think.