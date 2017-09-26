Book Club: Willow Tree Bend

Author: Kaye Dobbie
ISBN: 9781489245465
RRP: $29.99
Publisher: Harlequin Mira
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher/NetGalley
Kaye Dobbie is an Australian author with an extraordinary talent for weaving timelines and generations into a compelling and cohesive novel that is both contemporary and historical. This is the second novel I have read, with one more still on my TBR shelf awaiting a quiet time to get to it, and it seems that the dual timelines is a storytelling tool she uses often.
The dual timelines in Willow Tree Bend are not as far apart as some of her previous ones but that hasn’t changed the masterful mystery and sense of suspense built throughout the story.
Hope Taylor is a Hollywood actress suffering a stall to her career, she’s at a crossroad and decides to do a reality show back in Australia called Looking Back, a show that looks back into the pasts of those featured and brings forth the little known facts and secrets. Hope goes in expecting to be able to control what the investigators find and what goes into the show then cash in on the publicity with interviews, TV appearances and maybe even a book; all great ways to kickstart her lagging career. I can understand all of this, it makes the show seem like a good idea… but if you have secrets to hide it’s not the greatest way to get back in the limelight.
Faith Taylor is Hope’s older sister, still living in Willow Tree Bend, and working on her own line of desserts. She hasn’t always been in Willow Tree Bend though, there was a time in 1969 that she spread her wings and moved to Melbourne. The fresh-faced 17yr old Faith hit the city lights of Melbourne and worked in the infamous The Angel nightclub. She returned to Willow Tree Bend and it was never spoken of again.
Now it’s 2000 and the prodigal daughter is returning for a short time to film the reality show designed to unearth all of the family secrets, Faith gets a mysterious phone call at work and takes off to settle unfinished business; leaving everyone at home worried about her because it is extremely out of character.
The story is told from three perspectives, Hope, Faith and Samantha. Hope’s storyline is in the present, Faith tells of her time in Melbourne in 1969 and Samantha, who is Faith’s daughter, also has a present day story arc.
There is quite a lot of mystery in these pages and Dobbie weaves clues slowly through the narrative so we are left making theories, connecting dots (with half of them missing) and drawing conclusions from the paltry store of parceled out clues; only to jump to the wrong conclusions and discover that there are more secrets hidden in the Taylor closet than anyone realised.
The Taylor girls were very close growing up and they always dreamed of getting out of Willow Tree Bend together, so when Faith left for Melbourne in ’69 it put a strain on her relationship with Hope. A strain that they struggled to get back from, Hope then fled to make a career for herself and the close sisters drifted apart. Hope’s return in 2000 sees her first trip back in a decade, and it shows in her relationships with the rest of the cast.
This distance between the sisters seems reasonably normal for considering the physical distance between them, until you start to discover the true depth of their isolation from one another and the strain in the relationship between all of the family.
Willow Tree Bend is a story that I loved; the mystery of the slow unraveling secrets, the characters, the vibrant drawing of The Angel in ’69. The recurring themes in the lives of the leading ladies is interesting to note and again, Dobbie’s writing is captivating. The weaving of timelines is fluid rather than jarring and I just wanted to keep reading, I needed to uncover all of the secrets; some of which were a little predictable but some of which blew me away.
I would have liked a couple more chapters at the end to see how everything panned out and what was resolved, there were a few too many unanswered questions. I am also still not completely sold on the fact that Hope would choose to do Looking Back with the skeletons in her closet, she didn’t know about anyone else’s secrets but hers were enough that she didn’t want anyone knowing so why would you risk it… The arguments put forward as to why she did were realistic and convincing but I’m still a little sceptical.
There is an element of romance, actually there are a few elements of romance because there is romance in the life of each of our leading ladies. We see the sweet rush of first love, the enduring love of a long term relationship, the slow unfolding of attraction in people who have been burned before and the excitement of coming close to your first celebrity crush. All of the relationships were sympathetically explored and we were able to get to know the characters better because of them.
This isn’t a romance story though, the main story is one of family and mystery; a story of long held secrets coming out. It was well written, captivating, vibrant and one that I would recommend wholeheartedly.
Willow Tree Bend is book #39 for the Australian Women Writer’s Challenge 2017.
Thanks to Harlequin 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading Willow Tree Bend so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
Comments
Rachel Kriss-Newell says
My thanks to Harlequin Publishers and Beauty & Lace for supplying the latest book for review, ‘Willow Tree Bend’ by Kaye Dobbie.
Being the third pick of my choices for this month of reviews, I was a little sceptical as to just how much I might enjoy this book. Well how refreshing it was to experience an unexpected story line; different from the typical love scorned, return to your place of birth, rekindle your past love and live happily ever after.
A novel full of non-stop intrigue, totally believable characters full of flaws. The story line is based in 1969 in Melbourne VIC told from the perspective of 17 year old Faith Taylor who has escaped the cloistering confines of her country life to experience the thrills of the city. Thrown into a workplace of drinking, drugs, criminals, lecherous men, prostitution and a criminal police investigation the reader experiences the unexpected highlights of this wild lifestyle. With each ensuing chapter the author slowly unveils the events of 1969, keeping the reader constantly guessing. At the same time the author gives us details of modern day in 2000, introducing us to Hope Taylor, Faith’s younger sister. The chapters are also told from the perspective of Faith’s daughter, Sam who is trying to unravel the family secrets of the past in order to understand the strange and sudden disappearance of her mother.
This book touches on topics of family loyalty, jealousy, love, despair, keeping secrets at all costs, living with consequences of your actions and murder. Kaye Dobbie intertwines an interesting but more lighthearted story of a love interest for Sam in the form of her teenage music idol, come semi reclusive neighbour Lincoln Hall. Co-incidences and snippets of information lead to revealing more interesting and unexpected details.
It was a hard book to put down, resulting in broken sleep. I just needed to read on to reveal more clues. I was also tempted to search through near the end to find out the conclusion to the mystery – nearly tempted!!!
I would highly recommend this book. It was totally enthralling, capable of captivating a reader to the very end. It was the first Kaye Dobbie book I have read and I will be on the lookout for further novels by this talented author.
Sharon says
A big Thankyou to Harlequin Publishers and Beauty & Lace for supplying the latest book for review, ‘Willow Tree Bend’ by Kaye Dobbie.
I have found the book to be very interesting just about every person in the book was related in some way or another. A murder is committed at a night club where anything goes on in the club. A very good read.
Emma M says
‘Willow Tree Bend’ is the first Kaye Dobbie book I’ve read and I thoroughly enjoyed it.
The story follows Faith Taylor, her sister Hope and Faith’s daughter Sam.
When Faith mysteriously leaves her family with only a critic phone call to Hope they are all worried and left wondering what is going on.
Faith’s story follows her time in Melbourne during 1969 when she left Willow Tree Bend for a new adventure in Melbourne where she worked at an infamous club the Angel. The Angel had some shady going ons and when Faith is told by a policeman that a former waitress at the Angel was murdered, her sense of justice makes her realise she must do what she can to help the police bring the killer to justice.
Faith’s younger sister Hope is a famous actress who has lived in New York for many years, Hope’s part in the story is in the present day of 2000.
Hope is returning to Australia to star in a TV documentary Looking Back, before her return Hope receives a phone call from Faith saying she had to go, mentioning The Angel and a photograph of Hope, Faith, their mother and Samantha that had been reprinted ahead of Hope’s return home, leaving Hope with more questions than answers and very worried.
Upon returning home Hope starts looking for answers to where Faith is and what she is hiding, realising that it stems from her time working at The Angel, all whilst she has a documentary crew following her around, ready to pounce on anything that the world may not know about the famous Hope Taylor. Can Hope find out Faiths secrets all whilst trying to keep her own secrets hidden.
Sam’s story is also written at the present time, focusing on her relationship with her aunt who she doesn’t know that well and her concerns for her Mum, with a bit of romance thrown in. Piecing together snippets of conversation she has overheard Sam is determined to get to the truth. She is certain there is a connection between The Angel and Willow Tree Bend.
Dobbie has done a superb job of blending the three stories together they all flow smoothly into one another with no gaps. Right from the first page I was intrigued and kept guessing about the sisters secrets.
I thought I had the secrets and events worked out but wasn’t 100% sure I was on the right track until towards the end.
Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Harlequin for the chance to read and review Willow Tree Bend.