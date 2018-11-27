BOOK CLUB: Where The River Runs

Rating: 5.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

Author: Fleur McDonald

Publication Date: 1 November 2018

Publisher: Allen & Unwin

Fleur McDonald is a bestselling author at the top of her game, she writes compelling rural fiction with more than just a hint of suspense.

Chelsea Taylor left her family’s property in the small country town of Barker filled with talent, ambition and determination to make it as a concert pianist. She thought she had it made and wanted to prove herself to everyone at home.

Ten years later she finds herself back in Barker with her four year-old daughter, Aria, to face the father who yelled at her over the phone never to come home again.

Chelsea and Aria settle into life on the land with the beginnings of a truce developing with Tom. The farmhand, Cal, already seems to have formed a less than complimentary impression of Chelsea. A shocking discovery in the riverbed rocks the foundations being slowly built.

Detective Dave Burrows is a character who has popped up a number of times in McDonald’s books and he arrives in Where the River Runs to investigate a discovery on the riverbed and uncover the secrets of the past.

Chelsea just wants to build a relationship with her dad but whether she’ll get the opportunity is anyone’s guess.

