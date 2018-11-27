BOOK CLUB: Where The River Runs

Author: Fleur McDonald
ISBN: 9781760633141
RRP: $29.99
Publication Date: 1 November 2018
Publisher: Allen & Unwin
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
Fleur McDonald is a bestselling author at the top of her game, she writes compelling rural fiction with more than just a hint of suspense.
Chelsea Taylor left her family’s property in the small country town of Barker filled with talent, ambition and determination to make it as a concert pianist. She thought she had it made and wanted to prove herself to everyone at home.
Ten years later she finds herself back in Barker with her four year-old daughter, Aria, to face the father who yelled at her over the phone never to come home again.
Chelsea and Aria settle into life on the land with the beginnings of a truce developing with Tom. The farmhand, Cal, already seems to have formed a less than complimentary impression of Chelsea. A shocking discovery in the riverbed rocks the foundations being slowly built.
Detective Dave Burrows is a character who has popped up a number of times in McDonald’s books and he arrives in Where the River Runs to investigate a discovery on the riverbed and uncover the secrets of the past.
Chelsea just wants to build a relationship with her dad but whether she’ll get the opportunity is anyone’s guess.
Fleur McDonald loves to hear from her readers and you can find her on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Where the River Runs is published by Allen & Unwin and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.
Thanks to Allen & Unwin 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are currently reading Where the River Runs and you can read their thoughts on the book in the comments below, please be aware there may be spoilers.
Comments
olivia hames says
I really enjoyed Where the River Runs, it made me smile and cry, so easy to read but hard to put down.
Chelsea leaves her rural home town in the Flinders Ranges to pursue her dream of becoming a professional Pianist. She returns 10 years later with her young daughter in tow. Her reunion isn’t an easy one; she sets out to mend old friendships and relationships and to explain her absence to a small town full of people ready to judge her.
This story has tales of family heartache and breakdown, touch of romance and loss, healing and mending all the while tied into investigation near by that brings out many old family secrets.
The book flowed easily, I loved the style and genre and how easy it was to like the characters in this book.
I have read a couple of Fleurs McDonalds books and this one won’t disappoint. Thank you Beauty and Lace Book Club and Allen & Unwin for the reading and reviewing opportunity, most happy to recommend this book.
sabrina brookman says
This book by the very talented Fleur McDonald is a beautiful story and I’m glad that Chelsea went home to make up for past mistakes and to make up with her father and put the past behind her and start looking to the future without a career of being a concert pianist
Emma says
Where the River Runs by Fleur McDonald
I’m a huge fan of Fleurs books and this is yet another great book!
There probably wasn’t as much mystery and suspense as some of her previous books, instead it focused more on past mysteries.
I love how Dave Burrows features again and we are able to keep up with his life.
As well as solving a generations old mystery, the search led by detective Dave Burrows, the story focuses on Chelsea returning home to Barker after a ten year absence which saw her travelling all over the world as a concert pianist. Strong will and determination lead Chelsea to the top of her profession but that and a series of family tragedies lead to a rift forming between Chelsea and her father Tom. On returning home the rift between Chelsea and Tom is eased by Chelsea’s 4 year old daughter Aria but they need to delve back into the past in order to be able to heal and move forward. Add Tom’s farmhand Cal to the mix and Chelsea starts to think she may be able to call Barker home again.
Delving into past hurts, regrets and disappointments Where the River Runs is a story of finding yourself, new beginnings and accepting the past.
Thanks to Beauty and Lace and Allen and Unwin for the chance to review Where the River Runs.
Karen martini says
I love rural country love stories and this book was an easy engaging entertaining read.
I love the way Chelsea’s character overcomes past mistakes and like the strong woman she is comes home to make amends and move forward reuniting with her family, finding new love and settles back home with her little daughter .
Loved the way Aria connected with her grandfather and eased the forgiveness between the father and daughter bond.
I also loved reading about the familiar Aussie style celebrations like Xmas pageants reminding me of my own childhood .
Thanks Fleur McDonald for this heart warming country life novel … such an awesome feel good story .