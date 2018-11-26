BOOK CLUB: Return to Rosalee Station

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Mandy Magro

ISBN: 9781489252708

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: 22 October 2018

Publisher: Harlequin Mira

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Mandy Magro is an Aussie favourite author whose books are always a hit with our book club readers so I jumped at the chance to feature her latest release, Return to Rosalee Station, which is the long awaited sequel to her beloved debut Rosalee Station.

Sarah and Matt Walsh have been married for eight years and Sarah thought they would be together forever. A tragic accident pushes their relationship to it’s limits as Sarah helplessly watches Matt fly off the rails. She tries to make him see they need to work together to get through this but if that doesn’t work how does she go on alone?

Matt gets the kick in the pants he needs to try and save his marriage but a lot of damage has been done and the path ahead is rocky. Matt sees that a return to Rosalee Station is his only hope of rediscovering who he once was, but will it cost him all he has left?

Return to Rosalee Station is a tale set deep in the heart of the outback, a tale of second chances that sounds like it has more than it’s fair share of heartbreak. I look forward to picking it up and I can’t wait to read what our members think.

Mandy Magro can be followed on Facebook and her Website.

Return to Rosalee Station is published by Harlequin Mira and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Harlequin Mira 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are currently reading Return to Rosalee Station and you can read their thoughts on the book in the comments below, please be aware there may be spoilers.