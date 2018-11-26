BOOK CLUB: Return to Rosalee Station

Author: Mandy Magro
ISBN: 9781489252708
RRP: $29.99
Publication Date: 22 October 2018
Publisher: Harlequin Mira
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
Mandy Magro is an Aussie favourite author whose books are always a hit with our book club readers so I jumped at the chance to feature her latest release, Return to Rosalee Station, which is the long awaited sequel to her beloved debut Rosalee Station.
Sarah and Matt Walsh have been married for eight years and Sarah thought they would be together forever. A tragic accident pushes their relationship to it’s limits as Sarah helplessly watches Matt fly off the rails. She tries to make him see they need to work together to get through this but if that doesn’t work how does she go on alone?
Matt gets the kick in the pants he needs to try and save his marriage but a lot of damage has been done and the path ahead is rocky. Matt sees that a return to Rosalee Station is his only hope of rediscovering who he once was, but will it cost him all he has left?
Return to Rosalee Station is a tale set deep in the heart of the outback, a tale of second chances that sounds like it has more than it’s fair share of heartbreak. I look forward to picking it up and I can’t wait to read what our members think.
Mandy Magro can be followed on Facebook and her Website.
Return to Rosalee Station is published by Harlequin Mira and is available now from Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.
Thanks to Harlequin Mira 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are currently reading Return to Rosalee Station and you can read their thoughts on the book in the comments below, please be aware there may be spoilers.
Comments
Lilian Magill says
Review.
Return to Rosalee Station.
Mandy Magro,
The much awaited sequel to Rosalee Station, this book is wonderful. I re-read Rosalee Station, to refresh the characters and story line but if you haven’t read it, don’t worry. There is enough back story for you know what has gone on. So sit back and enjoy.
Sarah and Matt are the main characters in the story and their marriage starts to falter, after a cruel accident, one which Matt blames on himself. Matt hits the bottle, to dull the pain. Sarah tries to stay strong but feels helpless and he slides further into his guilt.
Matt walks away from Sarah and returns to his families’ property and tries to work through his grief, pain and going cold turkey, from the booze and become the man Sarah fell in love with. Sarah also goes home to her family and makes a decision to ‘stop and smell the roses’, as she tries to sort out her own emotions and her feelings for Matt.
A wonderful supporting cast of characters try and help these two lost and distraught people, see that they are both hurting and need to help each other.
A beautiful read, that had me reaching for the tissues, one minuet, wanting to slap both Matt and Sarah, the next and then wanting to hug them and make them better. Mandy has written a fantastic sequel and it is well worth adding to your Christmas wish list or your To Be Read pile, at the top. (Read Rosalee Station, as well.)