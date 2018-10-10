BOOK CLUB: The Wolf Hour

Author: Sarah Myles
ISBN: 978-1-76063-251-9
RRP: $29.99
Publication Date: 29 August 2018
Publisher: Allen & Unwin
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
The Wolf Hour is a gripping contemporary thriller about a young Australian aid worker abducted in war-torn Africa.
Tessa Lowell has a PhD in psychology and is researching the effects of war and PTSD on child soldiers. She joins a delegation traveling deep into the African bush for peace talks with the notorious leader of the Lord’s Resistance Army.
The camp is attacked by other rebels who, believing she is a medical doctor, kidnap Tessa to have her treat a dying major’s gunshot wound.
Tessa’s parents enlist the help of her brother Stephen who is a businessman based in Cape Town. He agrees to search for her, while also pursuing his own agenda.
Stephen’s search for Tessa ends up shining a spotlight on his dealings and his family discover he isn’t who they thought he was.
I have read a couple of African tales now and I can’t wait to get into this one. It really seems so far from the lives we lead that I always find the tales fascinating. I can’t wait to hear what our readers think.
Thanks to Allen & Unwin 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading The Wolf Hour so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
