BOOK CLUB: The Wolf Hour

Author: Sarah Myles

ISBN: 978-1-76063-251-9

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: 29 August 2018

Publisher: Allen & Unwin

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher



The Wolf Hour is a gripping contemporary thriller about a young Australian aid worker abducted in war-torn Africa.

Tessa Lowell has a PhD in psychology and is researching the effects of war and PTSD on child soldiers. She joins a delegation traveling deep into the African bush for peace talks with the notorious leader of the Lord’s Resistance Army.

The camp is attacked by other rebels who, believing she is a medical doctor, kidnap Tessa to have her treat a dying major’s gunshot wound.

Tessa’s parents enlist the help of her brother Stephen who is a businessman based in Cape Town. He agrees to search for her, while also pursuing his own agenda.

Stephen’s search for Tessa ends up shining a spotlight on his dealings and his family discover he isn’t who they thought he was.

I have read a couple of African tales now and I can’t wait to get into this one. It really seems so far from the lives we lead that I always find the tales fascinating. I can’t wait to hear what our readers think.

Sarah Myles can be found at SarahMyles.com and Facebook.

Thanks to Allen & Unwin 20 of our Beauty and Lace Club members will be reading The Wolf Hour so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.