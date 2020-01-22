BOOK CLUB: My Unicorn Farts Glitter

By Suzanne Barton
ISBN: 9780734418708
Copy courtesy of Hachette Australia
What’s not to love and have a giggle at with this title? Children’s books can be so much fun these days and give children little messages within the book.
My Unicorn Farts Glitter is an easy read from 18 months to 7 years of age. Everyone loves unicorns and their antics, even adults.
The illustrations in the book are gorgeous and fun. This unicorn does naughty but also precious things throughout the book.
It’s definitely a funny, warm hearted read for the children in your life. It shows sibling connections also. As I read this book to some toddlers, I thought of my own two children who are now adults and honestly, this book could have been them when they were younger.
I adore children’s books and I think that is because I have some childish antics still in me!
This book will make you giggle and just have fun with it while reading. As you read, I am sure you will smile to yourself. The title says it all.
A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading My Unicorn Farts Glitter. You can read their reviews in the comments section below, or add your own!
Comments
Teresa Sheehan says
My Unicorn Farts Glitter, by Suzanne Barton.
What an unexpected funny, colorful and easy to read book for kids. The pages were bright and engaging and written to entertain the intended audience of children.
Written in such a way that you start off thinking that the little girl is actually talking about an imagery unicorn friend until the last page where it is revealed who the “Unicorn” actually is!
I think this book looks at the quirky relationships of sisters and little brothers and handles it perfectly. I would recommend this book to anyone who is looking for a delightful book for little people. It was an absolute delight when we read it in our household.
Thank you Susan Barton for the giggles, thank you Hachette Australia for sending the book, and thank you Beauty and Lace for selecting us to review this book, it was our absolute pleasure.