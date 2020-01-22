BOOK CLUB: My Unicorn Farts Glitter

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5]

By Suzanne Barton

ISBN: 9780734418708

Copy courtesy of Hachette Australia

What’s not to love and have a giggle at with this title? Children’s books can be so much fun these days and give children little messages within the book.

My Unicorn Farts Glitter is an easy read from 18 months to 7 years of age. Everyone loves unicorns and their antics, even adults.

The illustrations in the book are gorgeous and fun. This unicorn does naughty but also precious things throughout the book.

It’s definitely a funny, warm hearted read for the children in your life. It shows sibling connections also. As I read this book to some toddlers, I thought of my own two children who are now adults and honestly, this book could have been them when they were younger.

I adore children’s books and I think that is because I have some childish antics still in me!

This book will make you giggle and just have fun with it while reading. As you read, I am sure you will smile to yourself. The title says it all.

