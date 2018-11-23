BOOK CLUB: The New Girl

Rating: 4.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

Author: Ingrid Alexandra

ISBN: 978-0-00-831095-0

RRP: $24.99

Publication Date: 24 September 2018

Publisher: Harper Collins (Avon Imprint)

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The New Girl is the first psychological thriller for Sydney author Ingrid Alexandra.

Rachel moves into the spare room of Mary’s flat and everyone thinks there’s something a little off about her, everyone except for Mary.

Mary can’t help but trust Rachel, even though everyone else’s fears continue to grow. Mary has recently escaped a toxic relationship and she needs the support.

The friendship between Mary and Rachel flourishes and soon Mary discovers they have more in common than she ever could have imagined.

The New Girl is a gripping thriller with a shocking twist that will certainly keep you in your chair flicking pages.

Ingrid Alexandra can be found on her Website and Twitter.

The New Girl is available through Harper Collins, Angus and Robertson, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Harper Collins 30 of our lucky Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading The New Girl so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below. I can’t wait to read what they thought.