BOOK CLUB: The New Girl

Author: Ingrid Alexandra
ISBN: 978-0-00-831095-0
RRP: $24.99
Publication Date: 24 September 2018
Publisher: Harper Collins (Avon Imprint)
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
The New Girl is the first psychological thriller for Sydney author Ingrid Alexandra.
Rachel moves into the spare room of Mary’s flat and everyone thinks there’s something a little off about her, everyone except for Mary.
Mary can’t help but trust Rachel, even though everyone else’s fears continue to grow. Mary has recently escaped a toxic relationship and she needs the support.
The friendship between Mary and Rachel flourishes and soon Mary discovers they have more in common than she ever could have imagined.
The New Girl is a gripping thriller with a shocking twist that will certainly keep you in your chair flicking pages.
Thanks to Harper Collins 30 of our lucky Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading The New Girl so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below. I can’t wait to read what they thought.
Comments
ANDREA JEAN GILL says
I am in two minds about this book, I can’t decide if I liked it or I didn’t. The story switches chapter by chapter from the past to the present as the main character is recalling her past. Not the easiest book to read and it has an inteesting ending
Christine L says
Full of suspense from the very beginning!
The New Girl is a very engaging read that I found hard to put down. The protagonist, Mary, is very likable and I was eager to keep reading to find out more of her story. After a relationship break-down with an abusive partner, Mary leaves Melbourne behind with her best friend, Cat. They find an apartment near the beach in Sydney but when the new girl, Rachel, moves in, things become even more interesting. Nobody seems to trust Rachel but she soon forms a special friendship with Mary.
This novel is full of suspense and twists. Who do you believe and who do you trust? The story touches on domestic violence and mental health issues but with chilling twists and turns, this was a real page-turner!
Thank you Beauty and Lace for the wonderful opportunity to read The New Girl. I am now a fan of the author, Ingrid Alexandra (especially as she is Australian!). I enjoyed the story and recommend it to readers of thrillers and suspense novels.
Kathryn Agar says
Wow what a book. I could put it down. The twist and turns and the end you don’t see coming my kind of book.
Thank you Beauty and lace.
Gilli says
Thankyou Beautyandlace and Harper Collins for the opportunity to review ‘The New Girl’ by Ingrid Alexandra.
This book switches between dates beginning in August 2016.
Three months later we find Mary living with best friend Cat. They are looking for someone to share the house they are living in with Ben.
Mary is just out of an abusive relationship and has had her share of life trauma, having had her parents disappear and has been living since with her Aunty Anne. She is on medication and has been receiving counselling.
A suitable flatmate is found. ‘Rachel, and Mary is instantly drawn to her, finding they have a lot in common. Cat however, isn’t too sure!
I enjoyed this book and it did keep me guessing although I did have suspicions.
It highlighed abuse and the profound effect it can have, it was also about relationships and building trust.