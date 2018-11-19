BOOK CLUB: Shadow of the Fox

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Julie Kagawa

ISBN: 9781489267368

RRP: $19.99

Publication Date: 24 September 2018

Publisher: HQ Young Adult

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Julie Kagawa is a prolific bestselling Young Adult author who has penned some amazing worlds, I have long wanted to check out her work but there just isn’t enough hours in my day.

Shadow of the Fox is the first book in a brand new fantasy series for young adults and I am excited to be sharing it with members of the Beauty and Lace Club.

Japanese mythology and intense imagination combine to create a captivating new world of shapeshifters, samurai, legends, demons and humans. A lushly drawn world to be drawn into.

Once every thousand years one age ends as another age dawns. Whoever holds the Scroll of a Thousand Prayers has the power to call the great Kami Dragon from the sea and ask for one wish.

The time draws near and all the pieces of the scroll will be searched for throughout the land of Iwagoto.

A humble peasant girl holds the first piece, and a dangerous secret.

The temple Yumeko was raised in has been burned to the ground by demons, killing everyone within. Yumeko lost the master who trained her but managed to escape with one part of the ancient scroll.

Fate sees her cross paths with Kage Tatsumi of the Shadow Clan, a mysterious samurai looking for what she has and under orders to destroy anything (or anyone) who stands in his way.

Shadow of the Fox sounds like an action-packed adventure that will keep readers turning pages long into the night. I can’t wait to find the time to pick it up and I hope our readers love it.

Thanks to HQ Young Adult 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Shadow of the Fox this month and you can read what they think in the comments below. Please be aware there may be spoilers.