BOOK CLUB: Dork Diaries – Birthday Drama

Author: Rachel Renée Russell

ISBN: 978-1-4711-7315-8

RRP: $16.99

Publisher: Simon & Schuster

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

Dork Diaries are a fun and eye-catching series for the tween in the house, and I don’t have one so I started to flick and got caught up reading the first few chapters.

Diaries are such a great storytelling tool for this age group because the pages are filled with eye-catching details and the fonts are generally a lot more fun than novels. I remember a few books written in the style from my childhood but I won’t show my age by telling you what they were.

Nikki Maxwell is back in the 13th instalment of this bestselling series with the Birthday Drama. Nikki’s BFFs are planning a mega awesome birthday party but it all comes crashing down when Mom says it’s way over budget.

Doesn’t take long for Nikki’s dream party to start looking like a dorky disaster, but can Nikki and her BFFs formulate a plan to save the day and avoid a major birthday disaster?

This is quite an easy read, sure to capture the attention of book loving tweens. I look forward to hearing what they think.

For all of your Dork Diary needs you can find the series at DorkDiaries.com and on Facebook.

Dork Diaries Birthday Drama is published by Simon & Schuster and is available through Angus & Robertson Bookworld, Booktopia and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Simon & Schuster 10 of our Beauty and Lace Club members and their children will be reading Dork Diaries Birthday Drama so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below, and our reviews may be written by our young readers.