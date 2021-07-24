BOOK CLUB: The Mother Wound

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

The Mother Wound by Amani Haydar is a powerful non-fiction read.

Amani Haydar was pregnant when she received the news that her mother had been murdered and her youngest sister was injured. If that wasn’t bad enough, the murderer was her father.



Amani shares with us her story. How she managed to deal with this horror and how her father felt no remorse and gave no apology for his actions. Instead, his family turned on Amani and her sisters because they were not supporting him. Total strangers left comments on social media. Comments filled with judgement and blame for her mother as if it was somehow her fault.



Amani explains how so many women deal with abuse on a daily basis and often in their own homes. A place where they should feel loved and safe. Not just physical but emotional abuse. She takes us through the legal process of the trial.

I feel that this is a must-read book. Amani shares her thoughts and feelings with such elegance. Through her words, you can feel some of her pain and I was left feeling so many emotions. I felt so proud of how she has handled everything and for her focus and dedication.

I felt hurt and angry for her in the way other family members treated her and her sisters. But most of all I felt thankful that such a caring soul was willing to share her story. She has educated me in certain aspects of her faith and for that I am very appreciative.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Mother Wound by Amani Haydar. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

ISBN: 9781760982454 / Pan MacMillan