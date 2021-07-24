BOOK CLUB NON FICTION

BOOK CLUB: The Mother Wound

July 22, 2021
meedee
2 Comments
The Mother Wound by Amani Haydar is a powerful non-fiction read.

Amani Haydar was pregnant when she received the news that her mother had been murdered and her youngest sister was injured. If that wasn’t bad enough, the murderer was her father. 

Amani shares with us her story. How she managed to deal with this horror and how her father felt no remorse and gave no apology for his actions. Instead, his family turned on Amani and her sisters because they were not supporting him. Total strangers left comments on social media. Comments filled with judgement and blame for her mother as if it was somehow her fault.

Amani explains how so many women deal with abuse on a daily basis and often in their own homes.  A place where they should feel loved and safe.  Not just physical but emotional abuse. She takes us through the legal process of the trial.

I feel that this is a must-read book. Amani shares her thoughts and feelings with such elegance. Through her words, you can feel some of her pain and I was left feeling so many emotions. I felt so proud of how she has handled everything and for her focus and dedication. 

I felt hurt and angry for her in the way other family members treated her and her sisters. But most of all I felt thankful that such a caring soul was willing to share her story.  She has educated me in certain aspects of her faith and for that I am very appreciative.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Mother Wound by Amani Haydar. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

ISBN: 9781760982454 / Pan MacMillan

  1. As a reader who prefers non fiction I was eagerly awaiting the arrival of The Mother Wound by Amani Haydar. To say I was riveted would be an understatement. I began reading the afternoon I received it in the mail and it was completed by the next evening. I found it very easy to read and very hard to put down. She writes from the heart and it often makes you feel like you are listening to a friend.

    It is a very emotional story that allows insight into the authors very personal life. As it occurs in a locality not too distant from where I live, I particularly liked the relevance. Whilst not being of Muslim faith, it gave me a greater understanding and allowed me the opportunity to appreciate the hurdles that are faced by many immigrant women in this country.

    My preference is always for true stories as they allow me to appreciate what I have and to empathise with the particular life led by others.
    Congratulations to Amani for putting her most personal thoughts into print and the courage to have it published for all to see. My heart goes out to you for what you have endured!

  2. The Mother Wound …
    I connected with this book straight away. Being the first generation to be born in Australia, and the eldest daughter, and first in family to attend University, I felt all the emotions, responsibility, and obligation to abide by my parents’ and extended family’s wishes, reputation and traditions.
    Then, it lost me. The human story took a back seat and the narrative drifted into facts/figures of war time. Fortunately, that only lasted a short while and it was back to the main character, Amani’s life.
    A shocking event brings tragedy and sadness to her life, all the while trying to be strong for her siblings. The beautifully accurate and articulate depiction of Australia’s legal system and media portrayal of victim-blaming, particularly in relation to culturally diverse cases. I was floored to read that coercive control was not a crime in 2017.
    The detailed description of Court proceedings and giving of evidence was heart breaking. The institution established to protect the innocent was morphing into a place where the innocent are cross examined in an attempt to trip them up and cast doubt on their testimony.
    Amani’s victim impact statement was pure poetry – straight from her broken heart.
    The last couple of chapters identified case studies, stories, and statistics of domestic abuse and feelings of shame. Cousins on her father’s side relentlessly chipped away at her resolve in an attempt to both silence her and encourage reconciliation with her father.
    The final pages were more of a general narrative about women in a patriarchal system, particularly Muslim women.

