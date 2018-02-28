BOOK CLUB: The Queen of Bloody Everything

Author: Joanna Nadin
ISBN: 9781509853113
RRP: $32.99
Publisher: Pan Macmillan Australia
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
The Queen of Bloody Everything is a contemporary look at family and relationships.
I am still reading this book, and I haven’t gotten very far yet because life keeps coming knocking at my door. From what I have read so far I am quite enjoying getting inside the mind of our lead character as she tells her story.
Dido Jones is six years old when she moves from a London squat to an inherited cottage in suburban Sussex, and falls in love with the boy next door. It’s not just the boy she falls for, it’s also his younger sister and the family he has that she so desperately wants.
Dido has only ever wanted a normal family, but through the years she discovers that Normal is the one thing that Edie, her mother, can never be.
Edie is in hospital in Cambridge when the story begins, and Dido is by her bedside. The story then peels back to where Dido sees it beginning, in 1976 when they moved to Sussex. The story unfolds as Dido tells it, in her words, to her mother. Taking us from that day in ’76 until they find themselves in the hospital.
The Queen of Bloody Everything is a story of family, in all its shapes and forms. Like families, it is filled with moments of humour, warmth, and heartbreak. There are elements of a love-story but ultimately it’s the story of family and they may come in all shapes and sizes but you can’t change where they start.
Thanks to Pan MacMillan 15 of our Beauty and Lace club members will be reading and reviewing The Queen of Bloody Everything so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.
Comments
Isabel says
The Queen of Bloody Everything by Joanna Nadin was an interesting read. The book is a recount of Dido and her mother Edie’s life, starting when Dido is six years old. The book includes tales of their dysfunctional lives and Dido’s hope for a ‘normal’ life.
At first I found the book quite different to read, as it is written as if Dido is talking to her mother as an adult, reflecting on her up bringing.
At the start of the book they moved to a new place and Dido met her neighbours and was interested in their ‘normal’ lives. I think that a wide range of people could relate to this book, as when you are a growing up your neighbours way of life can be intriguing.
I felt like the book left me wincing with embarrassment with the words that the young Dido came out with in front of a more conservative family. There was also an element of shock, of the adult world things she had somewhat of an understanding of. It was interesting to see her perspective of the world at such a young age.
I liked reading about her life as she grew up and how she tried to make sense of the world she was living in. I think that the thing that made the book so great was seeing how different people from different families are brought up and the boundaries, or lack of them, that parents put in place.
There were various relationships that developed throughout the book that made it more engaging, as I was eager to find out how they would pan out.
Thank you to Pan Macmillan publishing and Beauty and Lace for the opportunity to read this book.
LynB says
A beautifully written, poignant, at times bitterly sarcastic and at other times comical book, The Queen of Bloody Everything by Joanna Nadin, @PanMacmillanAustralia, is about mother/daughter relationships, family, teenage angst and ultimately what it means to belong.
It is at its heart the story of Eddie and Dido, mother and daughter, each seeking to escape their family backgrounds. Eddie is the unorthodox, hippie mother, who uses drugs, alcohol and sex to flee her thoroughly middle class and socially correct upbringing. And then there is Dido, the daughter of one of Eddie’s many flings. She longs for the conventional – to have a ‘normal’ suburban, white picket fence family, complete with a dad, boundaries and rules.
Dido is the narrator and the story mainly focuses on Dido’s teen and young adult years – a time when many teenagers are at odds with, and are often embarrassed by, their parents… For introverted Dido, having an avant-garde, outspoken and highly irreverent mother like Eddie is the ultimate humiliation. She longs for a family like the ones next door – the Trevelyans, and she quickly adopts them as her own. Harriet ( Harry) becomes her best friend, older brother Tom, her love interest, and parents Angela and David, provide some calm and order to the chaos of her life with Eddie.
This is a thoroughly enjoyable read, with well rounded characters who you cant help but identify with, and interesting insights into human relationships and family dynamics.