BOOK CLUB: The Queen of Bloody Everything

Rating: 4.0. From 1 vote. Please wait...

Author: Joanna Nadin

ISBN: 9781509853113

RRP: $32.99

Publisher: Pan Macmillan Australia

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The Queen of Bloody Everything is a contemporary look at family and relationships.

I am still reading this book, and I haven’t gotten very far yet because life keeps coming knocking at my door. From what I have read so far I am quite enjoying getting inside the mind of our lead character as she tells her story.

Dido Jones is six years old when she moves from a London squat to an inherited cottage in suburban Sussex, and falls in love with the boy next door. It’s not just the boy she falls for, it’s also his younger sister and the family he has that she so desperately wants.

Dido has only ever wanted a normal family, but through the years she discovers that Normal is the one thing that Edie, her mother, can never be.

Edie is in hospital in Cambridge when the story begins, and Dido is by her bedside. The story then peels back to where Dido sees it beginning, in 1976 when they moved to Sussex. The story unfolds as Dido tells it, in her words, to her mother. Taking us from that day in ’76 until they find themselves in the hospital.

The Queen of Bloody Everything is a story of family, in all its shapes and forms. Like families, it is filled with moments of humour, warmth, and heartbreak. There are elements of a love-story but ultimately it’s the story of family and they may come in all shapes and sizes but you can’t change where they start.

The Queen of Bloody Everything is available now through Pan MacMillan, Booktopia, Angus & Robertson Bookworld and where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Pan MacMillan 15 of our Beauty and Lace club members will be reading and reviewing The Queen of Bloody Everything so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

You May Also Like: