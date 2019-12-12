BOOK CLUB: The Great Divide

Author: L.J.M Owen

Book credit: The Great Divide by L.J.M. Owen (Echo $29.99)

My first time reading a L.J.M Owen book and The Great Divide appears to be her first Australian Rural crime novel set in Tasmania. It is set in the town of Dunton where the body of a former head mistress of a children’s home is discovered – revealing a tortured life and death.

Jake Hunter, a newly arrived Detective expected to come to Tasmania to have a quieter life than the one he lived in Melbourne. That all changes when he stumbles over the body of a former headmistress whilst looking for a lost child. Jake gives off the vibe that he’s punishing himself for something and he puts his heart and soul into the investigation and starts to unearth secrets that are grim and ghastly.

I found it to be an enjoyable read, I did pick that one of the characters was likely involved early, but most of the time it did leave you guessing. I found at the beginning it was a little bit over descriptive and I found it didn’t hook me straight away, but as the story grew I wanted to know what was going to happen.

I think as a character Jake could grow and I feel that potentially she may be going to write more novels around him as he finds his way in Tasmania. If you enjoy crime fiction I highly recommend The Great Divide.

