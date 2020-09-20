BOOK CLUB: Summerwater

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan for the opportunity to read Summerwater by Sarah Moss.

“On the longest day of summer, twelve people sit cooped up with their families in a faded Scottish chalet park. The endless rain leaves them with little else to do but watch the other residents.”

Each chapter follows a different guest, giving an individual story, we get to know them as they ponder their lives. Each holidaymaker is absorbed in their own cares, but are also aware of their fellow vacationers.

It is as if we are peering through the windows watching them too.

It is a diverse group, covering a range of ages and life stages. Their individual thoughts range from hilarious to very sad.

A young mum given a precious hour to herself while her husband looks after the children and spends most of it wondering how to spend it.

A recently engaged couple both pondering their future together.

A retired doctor and his wife coming to their holiday cabin for 30 years, reminiscing on holidays past.

Teenagers holidaying with their parents, both would rather be anywhere else!

All very likable characters and relatable life situations.

There are two other holidaymakers, but we don’t hear their stories. We are made aware of them through the thoughts of the other twelve. All are aware of the guy camping by himself in a tent. Also, the mother and daughter with the foreign-sounding name have drawn attention to themselves with their noisy late-night parties.

The story moves slowly, leading to a dramatic and unexpected conclusion.

Initially, I was disappointed in the ending, and then I realised that in the way it was done, it was far more thought-provoking.

Loved the book and thoroughly recommend it. It is not a long book and very easy to read in one sitting!

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading Summerwater by Sarah Moss. You can read their comments below or add your own review.

ISBN: 9781529035452 / Published by: Pan Mac Millan Australia