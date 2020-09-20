BOOK CLUB: The Farm at Peppertree Crossing

Click to rate this book! [Total: 2 Average: 4 ]

The Farm at Peppertree Crossing is the latest book by Leonie Kelsall.

Roni has always had to stand on her own two feet and battle her way through life. Her childhood was spent feeling that no one really loved or wanted her as she went from one foster home to the next. She found that sadly not all foster carers are in it for anything more than the money.

Now as a young adult she sees that she has just finished a dead-end relationship and she needs to rethink her entire future. Now it’s not just going to be about her. She needs to think about how she is going to support the baby that the two lines on the pregnancy test have informed her will be entering the world within months.

After receiving what she believes to be a scam snail mail, and deciding that she should at least inform the solicitor that someone is using his details to scam people. She discovers that what she thought was a scam is indeed real, but her inheritance is not to be handed to her without her putting in some effort.

It means uprooting from her life in Sydney and moving to Peppertree Crossing in South Australia. The city girl is suddenly thrust into country life where she finds that what she thought she didn’t need, is what she does need. She finds family, love and belonging.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Farm at Peppertree Crossing by Leonie Kelsall. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

ISBN: 9781760877804 / Publisher: Allen and Unwin