BOOK CLUB: The Farm at Peppertree Crossing

September 19, 2020
meedee
4 Comments
The Farm at Peppertree Crossing is the latest book by Leonie Kelsall.

Roni has always had to stand on her own two feet and battle her way through life.  Her childhood was spent feeling that no one really loved or wanted her as she went from one foster home to the next. She found that sadly not all foster carers are in it for anything more than the money. 


Now as a young adult she sees that she has just finished a dead-end relationship and she needs to rethink her entire future. Now it’s not just going to be about her.  She needs to think about how she is going to support the baby that the two lines on the pregnancy test have informed her will be entering the world within months.

After receiving what she believes to be a scam snail mail, and deciding that she should at least inform the solicitor that someone is using his details to scam people.  She discovers that what she thought was a scam is indeed real, but her inheritance is not to be handed to her without her putting in some effort. 

It means uprooting from her life in Sydney and moving to Peppertree Crossing in South Australia.  The city girl is suddenly thrust into country life where she finds that what she thought she didn’t need, is what she does need.  She finds family, love and belonging.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading The Farm at Peppertree Crossing by Leonie Kelsall.  You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

ISBN: 9781760877804 / Publisher: Allen and Unwin

4 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: The Farm at Peppertree Crossing

  1. Roni had a troubled childhood and has always had to look out for herself – after her relationship ends and she finds herself pregnant she now has some big decisions to make. Family secrets, an inheritance and a man are thrown into the mix and we follow Roni’s quest to meet her Mum. I really loved this book and would give it **** 4 stars

  2. Thankyou Beautyandlace,A&U and Leone Kelsall for the opportunity to read The Farm at Peppertree Crossing.
    Roni is almost at rock bottom, she is being evicted from her apartment,working at a dead end job, broken up with her boyfriend,has ver little money and now finds she is pregnant. While trying to work through her mountain of problems she is summoned to a lawyers office in Sydney but chooses to ignore the letter thinking that it must be a mistake. After many invitations to comply she eventually keeps the appointment and is surprised to find that an aunt she has no idea about has left her a bequest.
    Feeling she has nothing to loose Roni travels to the property Peppertree Crossing to find that to claim this property she will need to fulfill several tasks overseen by the manager Matt Krueger. Letters her aunt have left for her ,given at different times outline how she is to complete these tasks along with the secrets of a life Roni didn’t know about and people she didn’t know existed having been passed from foster home to foster home all her life and never having had a family of her own.
    Life is not easy for Roni, her cat Scritches,and the effort to protect her unborn baby but to complete her aunts tasks is the only way to a future for the three of them.
    Roni’s journey is a wonderful story and I really enjoyed this book. Very highly recommended for a really easy feel good read. ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️

  3. I absolutely loved this book and I have to say a big shoutout to Leonie and beauty and lace for the opportunity to read this book

  4. Thank you to Beauty and Lace, Leonie Kelsall and Allen & Unwin for the opportunity to read The Farm at Peppertree Crossing.

    I really enjoyed reading this book, it is definitely one I will read again and again.

