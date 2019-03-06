BOOK CLUB: I Thought I Knew You

Author: Penny Hancock

ISBN: 9781509867868

RRP: $29.99

Publication Date: 12 March 2019

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

I Thought I Knew You is a new release by Penny Hancock, an author who is new to me.

This is a book that intrigued me when it came across my desk and I thought it would be a fantastic fit for book club. The premise makes it sound like quite a tense and engaging read, and I look forward to finding the time to read it. In the meantime I look forward to hearing what our members thought.

I Thought I Knew You explores the friendship of Jules and Holly, best of friends since university. They tell each other everything, have shared the highs and lows of life and have been there for support through the hardest days.

Jules and Holly each have a child, born just three years apart the two have grown up together.

No-one is prepared for the fallout when Jules’s daughter Saffie makes a serious allegation against Holly’s son Saul. The allegation impacts everyone and everything in their lives, how does a friendship survive an allegation that has a profound effect on one child when perpetrated by the other?

The situation is made worse when Holly refuses to believe her son could be guilty.

I Thought I Know You is a tale of secrets, lies and where you find your loyalties lay when it comes down to the hard stuff. A tale of friendship that survives it all and seems unbreakable, until it comes face to face with a choice between a friendship and your child. I really want to read how this one plays out.

Penny Hancock can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and her website.

I Thought I Knew You is published by Pan Macmillan and is available now where all good books are sold.

Thanks to Pan Macmillan 25 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading I Thought I Knew You so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below

I can’t wait to hear what our readers thought.