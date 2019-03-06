BOOK CLUB: I Thought I Knew You

Author: Penny Hancock
ISBN: 9781509867868
RRP: $29.99
Publication Date: 12 March 2019
Publisher: Pan Macmillan
Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher
I Thought I Knew You is a new release by Penny Hancock, an author who is new to me.
This is a book that intrigued me when it came across my desk and I thought it would be a fantastic fit for book club. The premise makes it sound like quite a tense and engaging read, and I look forward to finding the time to read it. In the meantime I look forward to hearing what our members thought.
I Thought I Knew You explores the friendship of Jules and Holly, best of friends since university. They tell each other everything, have shared the highs and lows of life and have been there for support through the hardest days.
Jules and Holly each have a child, born just three years apart the two have grown up together.
No-one is prepared for the fallout when Jules’s daughter Saffie makes a serious allegation against Holly’s son Saul. The allegation impacts everyone and everything in their lives, how does a friendship survive an allegation that has a profound effect on one child when perpetrated by the other?
The situation is made worse when Holly refuses to believe her son could be guilty.
I Thought I Know You is a tale of secrets, lies and where you find your loyalties lay when it comes down to the hard stuff. A tale of friendship that survives it all and seems unbreakable, until it comes face to face with a choice between a friendship and your child. I really want to read how this one plays out.
Penny Hancock can be found on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and her website.
I Thought I Knew You is published by Pan Macmillan and is available now where all good books are sold.
Thanks to Pan Macmillan 25 of our Beauty and Lace Club Members will be reading I Thought I Knew You so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below
I can’t wait to hear what our readers thought.
Comments
Danielle Nimmo says
I Thought I Knew You is an intriguing read that looks at the effects of a serious allegation made between two children on a close friendship, as well as other relationships. I enjoyed this book quite a lot, although at times I did feel like slapping a few of the main characters!!
This book was easy to read & I struggled to put it down.
Thanks Beauty & Lace and Pan McMillan for this read!
Simone says
Two days was all it took me to read ‘I thought I knew you’ by Penny Hancock and it would have been less if I didn’t have to go to work right at the good bit!
What a story! I started reading late one afternoon and got pulled in straight away. Without giving anything away, something happened and I formed an opinion. Then a bit later on I formed another opinion, similar to the first, but I knew ‘for sure’ what was going to happen. Well, I can tell you that I was wrong. Not completely wrong, but wrong enough to be taken by surprise by the ending.
This is such a well written story with characters that could be you or me or anyone we know. Sides are going to be taken and how will you choose? My only gripe was that I wished there was a ‘year later’ or ‘5 years later’ or that sort of thing because how do you get over something like that? Thank you Beauty and Lace for giving me the opportunity to read this amazing book >:o)
Amanda says
I thought I knew you.
Reading the synopsis of this story I immediately found it intriguing and I am grateful to Pan Macmillan and Beaty and Lace book club for the opportunity to read it in exchange for an honest review.
I thought I knew you is the story of two long-time friends, Holly and Jules, and an accusation that turns their lives upside down and threatens to break the bonds of their friendship irreparably. Jules was there when Holly gave birth to her son, Saul, and when Jules’s daughter Saffie was born 3 years later the two grew up together almost like siblings. Jules and Holly are ‘odd-mothers’ (the non-religious versions of godparents) to each other’s children, and act as mentors and confidants to them. But when your best friends child makes a horrific accusation against your own, who do you believe?
Holly is a university lecturer who is an activist on campus for women’s rights, and is particularly passionate about advocating for and educating women and men about sexual assault and what constitutes consent. When Saul is accused of rape, it makes her start to question her work, her parenting and even eventually her sons innocence. Holly is well aware of the fact that only a very small percentage of reported rapes turn out to be false allegations, but how can she believe that her son is a monster? Given Holly’s work, Jules feels betrayed by the fact that her best friend doesn’t believe her daughter, even going to far as to blame Saffie for what happened. I think Holly’s job added an additional layer of complexity to the conundrum in which these families found themselves.
I thought I knew you is written alternating chapter by chapter between Jules and Holly, in order to tell each of their stories, however the chapters of Holly are written from the first person perspective, whereas Holly’s are third person limited perspective. So you do get more of a sense that this is Holly’s book, not Jules’s. For this reason I think I pretty quickly decided that Holly would be the one vindicated in the end, but not before there were some devastating consequences. The book became a bit of a ‘whodunit’ or, more so, a ‘why’, because I couldn’t imagine such an accusation would be made lightly, even by a thoughtless teenager. There were enough small hints to figure it out before the final reveal, but it left me guessing long enough to keep the book interesting.
I really enjoyed this book, and discussing the topic of the book with friends and family led to some interesting conversations around ‘what would you do?’ I would definitely recommend it to anyone who likes to be kept guessing until the end, and enjoys a good easy read.
Gilli says
Thankyou Beautyandlace and panmacmillan for the opportunity to review such an excellent book. ‘I thought I Knew You’ by Penny Hancock was truly a book I couldn’t put down!
Holly and Jules are very close friends their friendship going back to their university days.
Holly having been widowed when her son Saul was 10 years old (now 16years), is now married to Pete who has two young daughters.
Jules is married to Rowan with a 13 year old daughter, Saffie.
Saul is a bit of a loner, not popular at school and just doesn’t fit in.
When Saul was 14, 4 years after her first husband’s death Holly moved to the same village out of London where Jules was living.
Their strong friendship becomes severely tested owing to an incident between Saul and Saffie. Saffie and Saul have been childhood friends up until now as Saffie together with her school friends think Saul is very strange and don’t like him.
There are secrets and there are lies in this great book, it’s very interesting, a little sad and certainly food for thought.
I am now looking forward to reading Penny Hancock’s earlier books I’m sure they won’t disappoint.