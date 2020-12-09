BOOK CLUB: The Law of Innocence

Click to rate this book! [Total: 1 Average: 5 ]

The Law of Innocence by Michael Connelly brings back a main character from previous six novels featuring Micky Haller.

When Mickey a LA attorney leaves a post-verdict celebratory party he doesn’t have his driver and gets behind the wheel of his Lincoln. He is pulled over by an LAPD police officer for a random traffic stop who searches his car and finds a dead body in the trunk who happens to be one of Mickey’s former clients. He has made plenty of enemies over the years and has now been framed, but by who?

Mickey is charged with first-degree murder and rather post a $5M bond he goes to jail. The DA’s office is out to convict a man who has derailed them on many court hearings. There is forensic evidence to support the charge and star prosecutor Dana Berg is determined to convict Mickey and put him in prison for the rest of his life.

Awaiting trial Mickey’s defence team which includes his half-brother and retired Police Detective, Harry Bosch who plays a major part in the storyline helping Mickey clear his name, law partner, Jennifer, and ex-wife, Maggie make a plan of attack to prove “The Law of Innocence” which means he has to prove who did it for him to be exonerated.

Not only is Mickey fighting for his innocence but also trying to survive in jail where he is surrounded by hostile staff who have it in for him due to exposing jailhouse corruption and being surrounded by his old clients.

The Law of Innocence is packed with legal detail and the story never loses its grip. This courtroom drama where the tables have been turned is quick-witted and vividly imagined. You will see a more vulnerable side to Mickey as opposed to his cutthroat lawyer persona. It also incorporates Covid-19 which is told in its existence which was a nice detail to add due to what we have faced this year.

With 35 novels to his name, Connelly offers another fast-paced legal crime novel that is full of deeply satisfying twists and turns and action. I highly recommend the read.

Thank you Beauty and Lace and Allen & Unwin AU for the chance to read and review.

ISBN: 9781760878917 / Publisher: Allen & Unwin AU

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club members are reading The Law of Innocence. You can read their reviews in the comments section below…or add your own!