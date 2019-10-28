BOOK CLUB: Long Way Home

By Nicola Marsh
ISBN: 978-1-4892-8116-6
RRP: $29.99
Publisher: Harper Collins (MIRA)
Long Way Home is a rural romance and a great rainy weekend read.
Ruby Aston left the town she grew up in and never looked back. She detested the small town mentality and the fact that her Mother and her were often the center of the malicious town gossip.
Ruby did not fit in at school and was bullied daily by a group of three of the ‘beautiful in crowd’. The taunts and nasty comments came thick and fast when the bullies discovered that the good looking Connor had asked Ruby to be his date for the school dance.
When things escalated Ruby left town without warning standing Connor up and without his date for dance. Ruby headed for the city where she could become just one of the crowd. Melbourne became her home and she had no desire to return to her home town at all, but when her Mother passed away she was forced to return for the funeral and to deal with the loose ends of her Mother’s estate.
Connor and his wealthy family are still living in the small town, and as his Father is ill, Connor is trying hard to prove himself to his Dad. He has the task of purchasing the towns local and very popular Roadhouse so that the Delaney Corp. can build their big resort and golf course. Without the Roadhouse the resort won’t be able to be built and that includes the planned new golf course. If he doesn’t acquire the Roadhouse as planned he knows he will have failed his Father.
Ruby’s return to town throws both her life and Connors life into a spin. The emotions that were there all those years ago are still there just simmering under the surface, but the battle for the Roadhouse adds a big complication.
Is it love or money that wins out in the end?
I found this 368 page book to be a lovely and easy read. It has its twists and turns without being overly complicated.
mandy50 says
This is such a beautiful rural romance story that will have you turning the pages as soon as read your first page.
Ruby Aston leaves Brockenridge after being bullied by 3 girls for most of her life. She had planned on going out to their prom with a guy called Connor but that was squashed when the mean girls accused her of stealing. Ruby quietly left her home town and her beautiful mother who ran the local roadhouse.
Eleven years later Ruby was forced to return home and she was anxious as she knew it would mean seeing the mean girls and Connor who she never explained why she left him standing alone on prom night. She had only planned to stay a short time and return to the city of Melbourne, where she had made another life.
The storyline is so lovely in that the characters become so familiar to you the reader. It is actually three love stories in the one book. Alisha has always had a mad crush on Harry who works as a chef at the roadhouse but he always pulled away from her. Secrets abound.
Ruby runs into Connor who has plans to build an 18 hole Golf Course which means his father’s Company wants to buy the roadhouse and pull it down. Deep down he still has feelings for Ruby so a lot of twist and turns amount from this.
Ruby decides that the roadhouse was important to her mum and the community and decides to go it alone and fight to keep it going.
Ruby never knew her dad or anything about him and she intends to see if she can find out who he is or was. Her mother talked to her about him and Ruby just thought he was just a passing person at the roadhouse.
This book had me giggling in some places but then there were the tears. Sad and Happy tears while reading this book. I absolutely loved reading this storyline. The majority of the charactes in the book leave you wanting to read more.
Thanks Beauty & Lace and Harper Collins & Harlequin Australia for providing this wonderful book for me. To Nicole Marsh I love how you write from the heart with this rural romance and hope to see more in the future.
Danielle Nimmo says
I quite enjoyed this story. It was a nice, easy read that kept me engaged throughout so it was finished in only a few days. I really felt for the young Ruby who was bullied & tormented so much that she had to leave her mother & her home just to escape the torment that was being put upon her. And that it so badly affected her that she felt she could never return until it was too late.
I felt that the portrayal of her tormentors 11 years down the track though was a little cliched – how Ruby was the only one to make a success of her life because she escaped the town while the other three ended up having hard lives.
But ignoring that fact, the stories of the other characters from the Roadhouse fit in nicely with the story & balanced it well.
Thank you Beauty & Lace and Harper Collins for the opportunity to read this book.