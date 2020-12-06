BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Wood For The Trees

December 5, 2020
meedee
2 Comments
Wood for The Trees by Ian Belshaw is an easy read with characters you can relate to.

Luke Barkley has an obsession with old-time bushrangers.  He can only see the romance of their lives and disregards the fact that they were simply lawbreakers that stole and often killed innocent people. 

Luke decides to live his life as a modern-day bushranger and follows the lead of bushrangers from the past.  Things don’t go quite as he had planned and he begins to see that perhaps this lifestyle was not as romantic as he had thought. 

His good upbringing starts to cause conflict with his bushranger life…but he is in too deep.

Stephen Owens has spent his life as a police officer and finds himself hunting down this modern-day bushranger.  As he becomes more involved in the case he also has personal concerns for his marriage. 

Somehow things are just not the same. There is a breakdown in communication between him and his wife that he decides he will work on and repair. But, he sidelines that until after he captures his criminal.

As Luke and Stephen’s paths finally cross nothing goes the way either of them wanted or expected.

This was a story that was a great weekend read.  A story that’s very real.  I felt that I understood exactly where both main characters were coming from.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Wood for The Trees by Ian Belshaw. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

ISBN: 9781922444011 / Publisher: Shawline Publishing Group

2 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Wood For The Trees

  1. Thank you to Beauty and Lace and Shawline Publishing Group for the opportunity to read Wood for the Trees by Ian Belshaw.

    Luke Barclay, a young man fascinated by the history and romance of Bushrangers, decides to become a modern day bushranger. He leaves home, he still lives with his parents, and heads into the Australian bush where his heroes of yesteryear became famous.

    He becomes known to police for his unusual crimes.
    Stephen Owens a veteran police officer is in charge of the case. He interviews Luke’s parents who can not believe their son capable of any of the events unfolding.
    This is a wake up call for Stephen as he realises he really doesn’t know his own children.

    Luke and Stephen’s lives are on a course together…..the hunted and the pursuer. The title Wood for the Trees is apt, as both Luke and Stephen do not notice what is important about their lives as a whole.

    A good , suspenseful ,crime novel.
    4 stars

  2. Thanks to Beauty and Lace Magazine and Shawline Publishing Group, I recently had the opportunity to read and review Wood for the Trees by Ian Belshaw
    Like most Australians I grew up with a glorified view of bushrangers. Never thinking of them as criminals, but as heroes making a living. So too, did Luke Barkley the main character (sorry definitely not the hero) in Wood for the Trees.
    Unlike most of us Luke’s fascination takes over his life. He sees himself as a modern day bushranger and sets off for the adventure of a lifetime
    As bushrangers do, he comes to the attention of the law, notably Stephen Owens, a man somewhat jaded by life
    This novel is the story of the two men and the realisations they find on opposite sides of the law
    Ian Belshaw’s writing style made for a pleasant yet thought provoking read. At times, tough issues are tackled yet it still remains a quick and easy read. I read this over two nights and thoroughly enjoyed it
    It had a nice pace while still packing a few surprises along the way

