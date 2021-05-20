BOOK CLUB POPULAR FICTION

BOOK CLUB: Everyday Madness

May 17, 2021
Marcia
5 Comments
Click to rate this book!
[Total: 2 Average: 4.5]

Everyday Madness is Susan Midalia’s second novel. She is also the author of three short story collections, all of which have been shortlisted for major Australian Literary Awards.

Her most recent work tackles, in a darkly humorous way, the less romantic aspects of marriage. 

Gloria and Bernard have been married for nearly forty years. This was a marriage entered into when Gloria found herself pregnant, and Bernard chose to do the right thing and make an honest woman out of her.

When we meet Gloria and Bernard, their marriage has, to put it nicely, fallen into a bit of a rut. Bernard effectively ignores Gloria, who feels inadequate and uneducated and tries to fill the silence with an endless stream of chatter.  Meanwhile Bernard is worried about his job as a vacuum cleaner salesman, who is not making any sales, and whether management intends to let him go.

Gloria has stopped sleeping, lying awake for hours, and now she’s finding it hard to eat, food seems to get stuck in her throat. When Bernard goes looking for a glass of water during the night he finds Gloria laying, unmoving, on the sofa.

Taking charge, ex-daughter-in-law Meg organises for Gloria to attend the doctor, and leaves her daughter Ella with Bernard for a few hours. It seems like this is the first time that Bernard and Ella have actually taken the opportunity to connect and surprisingly it seems to work out well for both of them.

Meg, who has never been particularly close to her ex-in-laws, is suddenly finding herself in a position where she is having to make decisions for, and support, both Gloria and Bernard, when all she wants to do is be a good mother to Ella.

As we observe Gloria, her treatment, and her progress, the story moves between past and present for both Bernard and Gloria and we learn what has brought them to this point, we watch the relationship unfold between Ella and her mother, Meg.

Reading this book you will find yourself wanting to yell at most of the characters at some point and tell them to wake up to themselves and their behaviours, and then you will stop and think, while Midalia may have exaggerated these behaviours for the sake of the story, haven’t we all observed these very behaviours within our families, our friends, ourselves?

A highly entertaining and thought-provoking book about relationships and the ties that bind, written with a dose of humour and more than a sprinkling of reality.  And if you want to know why the cover has pink flamingoes flying across it, well you’ll just have to read the book to find out.

Many thanks to Beauty and Lace Book Club and Fremantle Press for the opportunity to read and review Everyday Madness by Susan Midalia.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Everyday Madness by Susan Midalia. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

ISBN: 9781760990091

https://www.fremantlepress.com.au/products/everyday-madness

You May Also Like:

Diary of a Manhattan Call Girl
BOOK CLUB: Better Luck Next Time
BOOK CLUB: Eye of a Rook
BOOK CLUB: Death Leaves the Station

5 thoughts on “BOOK CLUB: Everyday Madness

  1. I got to read ‘Every day Madness’ by Susan Midalia and I am glad I did. The story follows 4 characters Bernard, Gloria, Meg, and Meg’s daughter, Ella. Bernard is a 59 year old vacuum sales man and his wife is Gloria who feels that Bernard doesn’t listen to her any more so she stops talking to him. They have been married for 40 years. Bernard then turns to his daughter in law Meg, who was married to their son but is still quite present in their life, she is a speech pathologist student and is a ‘helicopter’ parent to her daughter Ella, who is starting to push back at her mother and trying to spread her wings. The story could be about any one of our families and shows the rawness of how a marriage can look after many years, how parenting can look when all you want to do is protect your children and how the ‘madness’ can catch up with us. Good read.

    Reply

  2. Thank you for the chance to read Everyday Madness by Susan Midalia.
    This is a story that could be about any family, but is about Gloria and Bernard who are not happy with their lives. Bernard is in a job that is not exciting, and not busy enough. His wife Gloria doesn’t feel listened to by her husband or connected to her son. Their ex-daughter-in-law Meg is a helicopter Mum to her daughter Ella. When Bernard and Gloria’s situation changes they don’t know how to cope and turn to Meg for assistance. She’s having enough trouble herself having just met a man Hal, but her general suspicion could cause trouble.
    I like how the story reads exactly as I could imagine things happening in the real world. It made me feel we can all find a way through issues even though things aren’t perfect. It wasn’t sensationalised or had the perfect ending tied in a ribbon which was a refreshing change.

    Reply

  4. Reading ‘Every Day Madness’ by Susan Midalia was like reading a story taken from anyone’s life. It follows long time married Bernard and Gloria, their ex daughter in law and their grand daughter Ella. It was a great book to read easy to follow each person and it was an enjoyable book to read. It feels like the author has been writing for years not that this is her second book. You won’t be disappointed with Every Day Madness

    Reply

  5. A story which just about every family can relate to. The highs and lows of every day life, but most of all every family should take the time to communicate with each other. Thank you for this opportunity to read Everyday Madness.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *