BOOK CLUB: Red Wolves

May 18, 2021
meedee
2 Comments
Imagine you’re given a choice. In order to continue living, you had to have a special patch containing a mix of products. What would you do? What lengths would you go to if the availability of the patches was controlled by people with evil intent?

This is the question asked in Adam Hamdy’s latest Scott Pearce novel, Red Wolves.

Scott Pearce who is an ex-M16 officer is fighting hard to work out how to stop the world from being overrun by people who depend on these patches to stay alive.  Pearce is working with a team to work out how to achieve this. 

His team is made up of Brigette, a former French Intelligence worker, Lelia who was once badly injured and now deals with the daily pain from her injuries, and Kyle who spends a lot of his time wishing he was back at home with his family. 


Suddenly thrust into the midst of drug wars and ongoing mass deaths at various locations, the battle is on to work out why all these things are happening. And how they are connected.

This story makes you think about how the innocent can easily become caught up in horrifying plans to cause death, pain, and suffering.

Red Wolves is the second book so far in this series, the first was Black 13. This book works wonderfully as a stand-alone but by reading Black 13 first you will have extra background information on some of the main characters.

I really enjoyed this book and found it very easy to read.  It’s made up of 134 short chapters so it’s one of the books that’s perfect if you are unable to sit for several hours and read without interruption.

A addictive and thought-provoking story.

A selection of our Beauty and Lace Club Members are reading Red Wolves by Adam Hamdy. You can read their comments below, or add your own review.

ISBN: 978-1509899234

2 thoughts on "BOOK CLUB: Red Wolves

  1. Thankyou to Beauty and Lace and Pan Macmillan for the opportunity to read Red Wolves by Adam Hamdy.

    This is the second book with ex MI6 officer Scott Pearce and his team.
    I haven’t read Black 13, so initially I found it tricky to sort out who was who. But once that was achieved, I was really engaged with Scott and his team as they raced to prevent a terrifying new toxin being released across the world.
    There was plenty of action, suspense, betrayal and mistrust.

    A great read that keeps you interested and guessing at the outcome.
    4 stars.

  2. “Red Wolves” is the second in the Scott Pearce series, and like the first, it’s a fast moving and timely thriller. I enjoyed it immensely. Few readers would be able to avoid being swept up in the action.

    After the successes and failures of “Black 13”, the first novel in the series, Scott Pearce and his team are trying to find a foothold to move forward. Although they addressed the immediate crises generated in “Black 13”, Pearce is still looking for the man or men that he believes are both running a deeper game, and responsible for his sacking from MI6.

    Pearce has returned to Thailand, hoping that following the smugglers he was tracking months earlier could still lead him to the unidentified men who were involved in planning terror attacks. Things don’t go smoothly, and Pearce soon finds Blaine Carter, a shadowy American, again offering him a job. This time, though, it seems that their interests coincide. Pearce reluctantly agrees to work for Blaine Carter, in part because of the resources he can offer.

    This is a contemporary novel, and as such Hambdy is forced to address the question of the pandemic. He’s chosen to assume that the pandemic restrictions lasted only around four months, and then normal life resumed, albeit with frequent Coronavirus testing. Although that isn’t how it panned out (this novel was written as the pandemic was first hitting), I found this unproblematic. You simply couldn’t tell this story with travel restrictions or lockdown conditions in place; Hambdy has found a good compromise of acknowledging a major event but not letting it impede his story.

    This continues to be a series that is a little stronger in the action than in the characters. I felt that the characterisations weren’t terribly strong, and conveyed through a lot of exposition and narrated backstory rather than through showing. This didn’t detract from my enjoyment of the story, though it limited my emotional engagement.

    The plot is strong. Although it certainly uses many familiar tropes of the thriller genre, there’s also a lot of originality in the detail of the plot. It feels extremely contemporary, and also extremely credible. Despite the conspiracies and backstabbing, it’s easy to believe in this story.

    Similarly, the action is strong. The novel is well paced – a rather break neck pace, I must say. But it will keep you engaged and draw you through the novel quite quickly. It doesn’t give you a lot of time for thought; you’ll do most of your reflecting when you’ve finished reading it. This isn’t to hide flaws, though. It’s simply a fast paced and exciting narrative.

    So if you’re looking for a thoughtful, character based novel, this certainly isn’t for you. But if you’re in the market for an exciting piece of action, or a believable thriller, or something that’ll make you shiver in fear of a credible threat, “Red Wolves” will provide all of that.

    I really enjoyed reading this. It’s intelligent, well constructed, and a wild ride. I don’t think I’ll be the only person awaiting the next installment.

    If you enjoyed this review, please visit http://www.otherdreamsotherlives.home.blog to read more.

