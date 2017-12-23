Book Club: Past Perfect

No votes yet. Please wait...

Author: Danielle Steel

ISBN: 9781509800360

RRP: $29.99

Publisher: Pan Macmillan

Copy: Courtesy of the Publisher

The silly season came and slapped me in the face, I am so far behind on EVERYTHING that there is just no way I am going to be able to get through all the December books in time to get readers feedback links. I am 3 days out from my holiday with no packing and no cleaning but now wrapping completed.

So, I have decided the best way to tackle the holiday season book club reads is to get a post up for readers to leave their feedback on and I will read and review separately. It helps ease the pressure on me and that is what I am in dire need of right now.

Past Perfect is the latest by bestselling author Danielle Steel; a prolific writer with lots of books under her belt, and screen adaptations. She is currently the best selling author alive, and I don’t think I have read any of her books. I can’t say I remember seeing any of her movies either.

All of that aside, the premise for Past Perfect is intriguing and not what I would have expected.

Manhattan power couple Sybil and Blake Gregory have a predictable life raising their children until Blake is offered the CEO position of a start-up in San Francisco. He accepts the position without consulting, or considering, the family and buys them a new home in Pacific Heights, a magnificent historic mansion.

The Gregorys get more than they bargained for when they discover that they are sharing with the spirits of the family who inhabited the mansion a century ago. The family are only visible to the Gregorys and the mansion manages to straddle both centuries simultaneously.

I had a quick glance at some reviews online and opinions are divided. I think this is one that you really need to do your own checking on to see if you will like. I am certainly still intrigued and look forward to seeing how Steel approaches the subject matter.

I am really looking forward to reading this one, and sharing my views in a separate review. I am also looking forward to hearing what our readers think.

You can follow Danielle Steel on Facebook, Twitter and her Website.

Thanks to Pan MacMillan 15 of our Beauty and Lace club members will be reading and reviewing Past Perfect so please be aware there may be spoilers in the comments below.

Past Perfect is available now through Pan MacMillan, Booktopia, Angus & Robertson Bookworld and where all good books are sold.

